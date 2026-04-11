KEO UNCUT | SA coaches, players power European rugby

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Internationally, Rassie Erasmus leads the game as the best coach in the sport. One level down, former Bulls and Bath assistant coach Johann van Graan sits comfortably at the table of the global game’s club coaching elite.

In three seasons, he has turned Bath from a shambles into a super club, winning the English Premiership, the Prem knockout competition and the EPCR Challenge Cup in 2024/25.

Now Van Graan is 160 minutes away from adding just the second European title in Bath’s history, following the dramatic 43-41 win against Northampton Saints in Friday night’s Investec Champions Cup quarterfinal at the Rec Ground in Bath.

It was extraordinary, and any neutral would have been fascinated at the ebbs and flow of a play-off match that produced seven tries in the first 30 minutes and nine tries by half-time.

The visitors, last season’s beaten Champions Cup finalists, stunned the home crowd by scoring four converted tries in the opening 22 minutes to lead 28-7 and then 35-14, but Van Graan’s battle plan, reminiscent of Erasmus’s Springboks bomb squad, again produced last-quarter heroics.

Van Graan’s selection formula mirrors that of Erasmus, with an emphasis on who finishes the game. This is seen as even more crucial to the outcome than who starts. In Bath’s case, this is emphasised by the selection of Springboks utility prop Thomas du Toit, who has been explosive and dominant when playing the last 35 minutes in the last 16 and last eight play-offs in the Champions Cup.

Bath rejuvenated

Van Graan, who described Bath as broken when he arrived from Munster in 2022, has rejuvenated a club that was among the best in England pre-professionalism and was historically the first British club to win Europe’s biggest title.

That was back in 1997/98, when the Champions Cup was in its second season.

Friday night’s win is the first time in 20 years that Bath have made it to the semifinals of the competition. They may even play their semifinal in England if Toulouse upsets top-ranked Bordeaux in today’s marquee quarterfinals.

Toulouse — the most celebrated club in the tournament’s history, with six titles — lost two of their four pool matches, which cost them any home ground advantage from the quarterfinals onwards.But they have a history of beating Bordeaux in Bordeaux.

Today’s match features the core of the current French international squad, two former Springboks in the Bordeaux coaching set-up — No 8 Shaun Sowerby and scrumhalf Heinie Adams — and two very interesting South African-born players in the Bordeaux match 23: prop Carlu Sadie and replacement loose-forward Tiaan Jacobs.

Sadie is the most recent overseas-based player to be included in Erasmus’s Springboks alignment camps, and Jacobs, just 21 years old and a product of Selborne College, played for the Junior Springboks in 2024.

Should Bordeaux win, they will host Bath in France.

The EPCR controls the match venues for the semifinals and finals to maximise stadium size and commercial returns, and the highest-ranked club gets country home advantage.

SA-born captains

Yesterday’s matches included South African coaches Franco Smith (Glasgow) and Jacques Nienaber (Leinster). With both teams at home against France’s Toulon and England’s Sale Sharks, respectively, it would be expected that Leinster travel to Scotland to play Glasgow, who finished second to Bordeaux in the pool stages.

The match will be at Murrayfield in Glasgow, not at Glasgow’s home ground.

Glasgow and Toulon are both captained by South African-born and raised players, who made their professional debuts in South Africa before moving abroad.

Glasgow winger and captain Kyle Steyn was a standout for Scotland in this season’s Six Nations, and Toulon’s David Ribbans has played 11 Tests for England, including being in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Ribbans is ineligible for England selection while playing in France, but World Rugby’s standdown rule means he becomes eligible for the Springboks three years after his last Test for England, which is at the end of October this year.

There will be several South African players in the last four; and five South African coaches.