Rugby

Mark Alexander unopposed for president as Saru nominations close

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander explains how aspiring players at senior and varsity level have been disadvantaged by in-fighting in the Eastern Cape.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander will serve another term. File photo. (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

Mark Alexander was the only nomination for the role of president of the South African Rugby Union (Saru) when the deadline for nominations for a four-year term closed on Monday.

Alexander, who first took the role in an interim capacity in 2016, after the resignation of incumbent Oregan Hoskins, was nominated by representatives of 11 Saru member unions. He will formally begin his third and final full term at the AGM in Cape Town on May 14.

Eight nominations were received for the two open positions on the SARU executive council. The current holders of the roles, Hennie Baartman and Randall September, are standing for election for a second term but are opposed by:

  • advocate Zuko Badli (nominated by Border);
  • Zelda Freitag (Mpumalanga);
  • Mimi Tau (Blue Bulls);
  • Mpho Sekulisa (Free State);
  • Ryno Opperman (Free State); and
  • Tania Vermaak (Eastern Province).

It is a requirement of the Saru constitution that at least one of the two members elected is a woman.

SA Rugby media

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