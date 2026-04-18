Blitzboks’ Hong Kong Sevens dream lives on

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The dream of the first ever Hong Kong Sevens title lives on for the Blitzboks. But it took the most powerful surge, in the final 90 seconds, to beat the challenge of fellow Africans Kenya in a dramatic quarterfinal.

South Africa won 26-22 to set up a semifinal with rivals New Zealand today.

It is one of the sport’s great anomalies that the Blitzboks have never won a Sevens title in Hong Kong, despite the event being the oldest and most prestigious on the circuit.

For most of yesterday’s quarterfinal against Kenya, it looked certain the Blitzboks would have to wait another year to break the hoodoo.

Quewin Nortje provided the Midas touch to give South Africa a glimmer of hope to reduce the deficit to one point. He produced a chip, chase and sprint to score, and Tristan Leyds added the crucial conversion.

At the crucial moment, inspirational captain Siviwe Soyizwapi delivered, scoring the match-winning try as the hooter sounded.

Soyizwapi has enjoyed many special moments for the Blitzboks, but this one will be right up there, given the significance of the elusive Hong Kong title.

Strange tourney for SA

It has been a strange tournament for the Blitzboks, who recently won the World Series League title and are looking to win their fourth successive tournament of 2026.

They delivered a mixed bag on Friday, losing 31-12 to Spain and beating Uruguay 12-7.

Yesterday’s results were more positive, even if the performance was similar.

Argentina were thumped before the drama of the final 90 seconds against Kenya. The 38-0 win against Argentina was their most fluent performance of the weekend, but if the fluency was lacking against Kenya, the winners more than made up for it with the refusal to be beaten.

The comeback was desperate and defiant, and it could define their campaign and a year in which they finally add Hong Kong to every other tournament victory in their Sevens history.

The Hong Kong event forms the opening leg of the SVNS World Championship. Tournaments in Valladolid and Bordeaux will follow to crown the world champions.

Scorers

(vs Kenya)

Blitzboks 26 (14)

Tries: Selvyn Davids, Donavan Don, Quewin Nortje, Siviwe Soyizwapi



Conversions: Tristan Leyds (3)

Tristan Leyds (3) Kenya 22 (12)

Tries: John Okeyo, Denis Abukuse, Kevin Wekesa, Festus Safari



Conversions: Nygel Amaitsa

(vs Argentina)