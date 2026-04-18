MARK KEOHANE | Lions crush Glasgow as Connacht stun Stormers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Lions were brutal at the breakdown and breathtaking on attack as they buried league leaders Glasgow in the most spectacular fashion at Ellis Park.

The Lions were brutal at the breakdown and breathtaking on attack as they buried league leaders Glasgow in the most spectacular fashion at Ellis Park.

The Lions won 54-12, having led 26-7 at half time, scoring eight tries against a team considered the best in the league, and confirming why they won this season’s South African Shield.

Right now, no South African team is running hotter than the sizzling Lions, who created their own United Rugby Championship (URC) history in winning the fifth successive match and breaking into the top four.

Midfielder Henco van Wyk, who scored two tries, was named Player of the Match, but the award could have gone to any of fullback Quan Horn, winger Erich Cronje, flyhalf Chris Smith, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, captain and No 8 Francke Horn, tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye or No 7 flank Ruan Venter.

This was a team effort, and kudos to coach Ivan van Rooyen and his support staff, as much as the match 23.

The Lions have scored the most points in the league and are making a habit of scoring 40-plus points at home.

Last season, Glasgow beat the Lions 42-0 at Scotstoun in Glasgow, so the turnaround in scoreline and result is remarkable.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, Connacht broke a four-match losing sequence against the Stormers to win for the first time at the Cape Town Stadium.

The 33-24 victors scored five tries to three, with three of them coming in the final 15 minutes.

Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s wizardry was worth five points when he beat five defenders, and his conversion gave the Stormers a 10-point advantage in the 63rd minute.

But the 24-14 scoreline never reflected the battle. As hard as the Stormers collectively worked to put Feinberg-Mngomezulu in a position to strike, an individual error easily gifted Connacht seven points from the restart.

The Stormers have been vulnerable on the kickoff receive this season, and on Saturday it proved decisive in influencing the result. This was compounded by defensive indecision in allowing an innocuous chip kick to bounce, which also resulted in the easiest of seven points for the Irish visitors in a final quarter dominated by them.

Connacht are a difficult team to beat and a year ago they were a TMO decision away from beating the Stormers in Cape Town.

This time they controlled their own destiny once 26-24 ahead and profited from an intercept as a panicked Stormers chased the game in the final few minutes.

The captain and Ireland international flanker Cian Prendergast was present in everything good about Connacht and scrumhalf Ben Murphy was named the Player of the Match.

The bookies, bizarrely, had the Stormers winning by 21 points and Connacht at 12-1. This was never going to happen because the quality difference between the two teams was never that large.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s 55-metre penalty gave the Stormers a 10-7 halftime lead in a match played in high temperatures — a combination of the emotion surrounding Stormers team manager Chippie Solomon’s passing a week ago, and the mongrel and feisty attitude of Connacht.

The Stormers scrum and lineout maul were pillars, but that strength was negated by an attack as potent as putty and further compounded by an absence of calm and composure from individuals, rather than from a team perspective.

The Stormers, who won their first eight league matches, have lost four of the last seven, including two at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. They remain in second place.

They play league leaders Glasgow in Cape Town on Saturday and complete their league fixtures against Ulster in Belfast and Cardiff in Wales.

The Lions host Connacht in their final home league game.