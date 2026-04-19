Blitzboks end Hong Kong hoodoo with dominant gold medal triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Springbok Sevens’ long, long wait for glory in Hong Kong is finally over and for the first time since the inception of the HSBC SVNS Series in 1999, they claimed gold at this most iconic of tournaments that celebrated 50 years of sevens in 2026.

And what a way to do it, as the Blitzboks completed their HSBC SVNS World Championship opener with a commanding 35-7 victory over Argentina, outscoring their opponents five tries to one in the final.

They scored two beautiful tries in the first half and completed their perfect performance with another three five-pointers in the second half, with Selvyn Davids bagging two. To add to the faultless performance, all five tries were converted.

Also, it was not only a first Hong Kong win ever, but also a fifth title this season and the Blitzboks’ fourth in a row, with the previous three coming in the recently completed HSBC SVNS tournaments in Perth, Vancouver, and New York.

It was a true seven-man effort for 14 minutes. Tristan Leyds played like a wizard, Selvyn Davids was his magical self, Shilton van Wyk and Sebatiaan Jobb ran like never before and in between, the forwards grafted like only Impi Visser, Ryan Oosthuizen and Zain Davids can.

Leyds scored first after a kick into space and Selvyn Davids waltzed through for the second. Argentina pulled one back when Santino Zangara scored, but after the break, the excellence continued.

Quewin Nortje, Ronald Brown, Jayden Nell came on in the second half and kept up the competitive excellence, not to mention 10-year tournament veteran and leader, Siviwe Soyizwapi, who scored his first try on debut in 2016 and a decade later, helped his team to this exceptional moment.

Leyds was named Player of the Final and he fully deserved it, running 70m for the opener and delivered a perfect kick to send Shilton van Wyk over for his second half try. Defending on the wing, he hardly missed a beat and every Los Pumas player was tackled into the Kai Tak Sports Park pitch.

A mention also to Donavan Don and David Brits, both of whom were ruled out of the final due to injuries, but equally worthy of the long awaited and seemingly elusive Hong Kong gold medal.

Earlier on Sunday, the Blitzboks raced into a 26-0 lead in their semi-final against New Zealand, which they eventually won 26-14 after two late tries by the Kiwis when the deal was already done.

They played with precision and pace, but more importantly serious defence. The bigger New Zealand attackers made the mistake of looking for bodies to run into, but the Blitzboks were excellent on the ground and got several turnovers and penalties.

Their first try, six minutes in, was from such a turnover, with Leyds running close to 70 meters after NZ was robbed of the ball near the Blitzbok line.

New Zealand was given a yellow card when Roderick Solo late-tackled Selvyn Davids and his team paid the price. Jobb scored just before the halftime break after the Blitzboks attacked to the left and then the right and when Davids converted from the touchline, the 14-0 scoreline was just reward.

They punished New Zealand early in the second half as well. Still a man down, the Kiwis were found wanting on the outside and Van Wyk raced in to score a converted try. At 21-0, the Blitzboks were heading to the final and a Ryan Oosthuizen try with three minutes left, confirmed that, with NZ’s two tries in the final three minutes too little, too late.

Scorers:

Final: South Africa 35 (14), Argentina 7 (7)SA – Tries: Tristan Leyds, Selvyn Davids (2), Ryan Oosthuizen, Shilton van Wyk. Conversions: Leyds (2), Ronald Brown (3).Argentina - Try: Santino Zangara. Conversion: Santiago Vera Feld.

Semi-final: South Africa 26 (14), New Zealand 14 (0)SA – Tries: Tristan Leyds, Sebastiaan Jobb, Shilton van Wyk, Ryan Oosthuizen. Conversions: Leyds, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown.NZ – Tries: Akuila Rokolisoa, Michael Manson. Conversions: Rokolisoa, Sam Clarke.