MARK KEOHANE | How did South Africa’s rugby capital get the worst kick-off time?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Stormers and Warriors fixture is worthy of a prime-time kick-off, but the 1.45pm start time shows little consideration for South African spectators, says the writer.

The leading two teams in this season’s United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium in what should be a sell-out. But the most ridiculous broadcast scheduling has turned this occasion into a spectator afterthought.

The Stormers, currently second in the league, play the top-ranked Glasgow Warriors in what could be a precursor to this season’s final.

Both teams are winners of the title and both teams have some of the sport’s biggest entertainers in their playing squads.

This fixture is worthy of a prime-time kick-off, but the 1.45pm start time shows little consideration for South African spectators.

The Stormers kick-off against Connacht was at the same time last week, and the crowd attendance indicated the folly of the broadcast scheduling.

It is a failure from the league’s decision makers and broadcasters to understand and appreciate their spectator strongholds in a league constantly on a marketing mission to establish itself as South African club rugby’s premier competition.

Cape Town is the rugby capital of South Africa, and the DHL Stadium, in the five seasons of the URC, has played second only to Leinster in crowd attendance.

All indications are that the Stormers will fall short by 7,000 [spectators] because the kick-off time clashes with Schools First XV playing times and, in some instances, the junior teams.

Leinster edges the Stormers on average for home attendance over five seasons, but the Stormers need a crowd of 27,000 on Saturday ― their tournament historical average ― to beat Leinster’s season record.

All indications are that the Stormers will fall short by 7,000 because the kick-off time clashes with Schools First XV playing times and, in some instances, the junior teams.

Schools’ rugby is massive in the Western Province, and it takes priority for rugby families.

This was evident a week ago when the popular Family Stands at the DHL Stadium had so many empty seats. Families were at schools rugby, from Paarl to Newlands.

The timing clashes made it impossible to attend the Stormers matches, for the schoolboys and their extended families.

The URC, whose match officials failed the integrity of the league with their inaction in addressing the late hit on Sharks winger Ethan Hooker a week ago against the Ospreys, are in the dock once again.

How does Cape Town, the best attended ground for fixtures in South Africa, get the worst kick-off time?

It is madness.

The Stormers, eight from eight in the league in the first half of the season, have won just three from their last seven in the league, which included a stunning reversal against Connacht in Cape Town a week ago.

The Warriors, who were equally impressive in the first half of the season, have also stumbled in the past month, having been knocked out of the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final at home a fortnight ago, and hammered 54-12 by the Lions at Ellis Park last Saturday.

Whoever wins on Saturday sets themselves up for a top two placement, with two rounds to play in the second and third weekends of May.

Defeat for the Stormers, coupled with other results, could see the Stormers fall out of the top four. Should Glasgow fall, they could drop to third place.

The race for the top eight is fiercely competitive — the in-form Bulls sit eighth, which tells you everything about the intensity of the battle for a home play-off advantage.

Up north the Lions play their last home league game and are favourites to beat Connacht.

The Lions have averaged 50 points in their last three home matches against overseas opposition, and victory will consolidate a top four or, even, a top three league position.

With a win against the Scarlets in Wales, the Bulls could keep alive their fight for a top-four finish.

The Sharks, despite every calculation and mathematical argument that there is still a glimmer of hope, are done for any league honours this season.

They play the late Friday night game against hosts Edinburgh.