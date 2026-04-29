Agent dismisses Al Ahly move for Teboho Mokoena

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Mamelodi Sundowns player Teboho Mokoena against Esperance during their second leg of the Champions League semifinal at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

Teboho Mokoena’s representative Glyn Binkin has shut down widely spread speculation about his possible move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Egyptian team Al Ahly next season.

In an exclusive interview with SportsBoom.co.za, Binkin reiterated the midfielder’s commitment to his Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the past few weeks there have been widespread reports about Mokoena’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns, with speculation the midfielder could be moving to join the giants of African football, Al Ahly.

Mokoena has been an important cog in Mamelodi Sundowns’ success over the years, and proved it this season by playing a vital role in securing the club’s spot in the final of the Caf Champions League.

With his dominance on the field, opposition coaches all around the continent have sung their praises, a feat that has given rise to unfounded speculation.

Binkin reiterated Mokoena is committed to Mamelodi Sundowns as his contract with the Pretoria-based unit runs until 2030.

With the club looking to retain the domestic league and win the Caf Champions League, many fans will be relieved their star player will stay at Sundowns.

“At almost every single transfer window there is speculation linking Teboho with Al Ahly, but as you alluded to, he has a contract with Sundowns until 2029, in which case Al Ahly would contact Sundowns if they were interested in signing the player,” Binkin told SportsBoom.co.za.

“For now Teboho is focused on the league, the Champions League, and thereafter the World Cup. After that we can sit down and assess what options may exist in terms of his future at the club.”

Fullback Aubrey Modiba’s stand at Sundowns has also been under the microscope. Modiba’s contract was set to expire in June 2026, which led to speculation about possible transfers.

However, Sundowns has since extended his contract by a year, with the expiry date set for June 2027.

Despite Sundowns having shown commitment to Modiba, Binkin said they could reconsider their position after the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

“Aubrey has extended his contract with Sundowns until June 30 2027 with an option to extend to June 30 2028. As with Teboho, he is under contract to Sundowns,” Binkin said.

“For now he is focused on the league, the Champions League, and thereafter the World Cup. After that, we can sit down and assess what options may exist in terms of his future.” — SportsBoom

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