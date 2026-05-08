NZ clash not dead rubber as Junior Boks eye title, says Norton

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Though the Junior Boks have all but bagged the U20 Rugby Championship trophy, Saturday’s clash against arch-rivals New Zealand should not be downgraded as a meaningless dead rubber fixture, SA skipper Riley Norton says.

Despite enjoying a seemingly unshakeable grip on the title, a wary Norton says the Boks will not be taking their foot off the pedal against a dangerous Baby Blacks team at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4.10pm).

With a handsome five-point lead at the top of the log, there is only a remote mathematical possibility of the Baby Boks being overtaken on the final day of the tournament.

For that to happen, SA would have to suffer a meltdown and crash to a heavy defeat against the New Zealanders, who were beaten by Argentina in the second round.

SA skipper Riley Norton (Gallo)

The Boks’ inspirational leader says he will have no problem in firing up his team for the clash because no game against New Zealand can ever be described as irrelevant.

“The Junior Boks want to finish this tournament properly and keep on improving,” he said.

“You will naturally be up for a game against New Zealand, because they are one of our biggest rivals and we have a lot of respect for them. If we take our foot off the pedal now, rugby can come back and bite you.”

Norton says the Junior Boks will be looking to improve their breakdown play when they bid to end the U20 Rugby Championship tournament on a high.

The Boks swept to convincing wins over Argentina and Australia in the opening rounds to put themselves at the top of the log.

Asked about losing the ball at breakdown against Australia, Norton said: “Credit to Australia, and I thought they had good tacklers, and they got on top of the ball when we were loose.

“I think this is a factor going into the match against the All Blacks. They will look at that and take some notes, but we do pride ourselves on our breakdown and sometimes on the day it can misfire.

For us it’s about character and care. The off-field connection has been unbelievable, and that carries onto the field. We’ve got an awesome group of guys who are willing to sacrifice for each other — Riley Norton, SA skipper

“But I don’t think it even misfired against Australia. To put 57 points on the board shows you must be doing something right.

“I think because of the attacking brand of rugby that we continuously want to play, when we show our hand in the backs, there are sometimes opportunities for the opposition to get on the ball. Maybe it is something we can look at ahead of the New Zealand clash.

“For us it’s about character and care. The off-field connection has been unbelievable, and that carries onto the field. We’ve got an awesome group of guys who are willing to sacrifice for each other.”

SA head coach Kevin Foote praised his team after the Junior Boks thrashed Australia 56-17.

“There was a huge improvement,” he said. “I think the whole squad showed what it means to play for South Africa. We showed grit, and I’m super proud of everyone.

“Our preparation was excellent, and the leadership from Riley and the senior guys was really good.

“Our DNA is physicality, but it’s also skill. You see the physicality in the breakdowns and how we want to play. This team plays with pride.

“Our discipline has also been excellent and we haven’t had a card in this competition yet, which is massive.”

Saturday’s fixtures:

2pm: Argentina vs Australia;

Argentina vs Australia; 4.10pm: Junior Boks vs New Zealand.

The Herald