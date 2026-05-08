SA Rugby and Canal+ renew multi-year domestic broadcast rights agreement

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Springboks celebrating after the Rugby Championship match against Australia in Cape Town.

SA Rugby and Canal+ have announced that they have renewed their multi-year domestic broadcast rights agreement.

According to the agreement renewal, SuperSport will continue to be the only official broadcast rights holder for all of Saru’s domestic competitions and Springbok women’s and junior age-group matches in sub-Saharan Africa.

SuperSport has been SA Rugby’s broadcast partner for more than 30 years.

“We are very happy to have concluded our first agreement with the MultiChoice Group and Canal+ Group after a thorough and extensive series of engagements,” said Saru president Mark Alexander.

“They have demonstrated a shared understanding of the importance of rugby to the South African public and we trust this is the first of many such agreements.”

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot is delighted with the continuation of the domestic rights agreement.

The renewal of the domestic broadcast agreement is not just the strengthening of our long-standing partnership with SA Rugby but a victory for DStv viewers and subscribers, who have come to trust us — Mark Rendani Ramovha, Canal+ director for sports content

“As promised, we are doubling down on our investment in local content, including the sports content that matters the most to people on the continent,” said Mignot.

“In the South African market, rugby has grown into becoming a part of the national psyche — as evidenced by the national euphoria that erupted each time the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer added: “Broadcasting rights are fundamental to the health and sustainability of sport in South Africa and rugby is no different.

“SuperSport has been a long-standing and trusted partner to South African rugby, and we are delighted to continue our partnership.

“The world of rugby and broadcasting has changed significantly since we signed our first agreement in the 1990s but it is a testimony to our mutual interests that the partnership continues to endure.”

“The renewal of the domestic broadcast agreement is not just the strengthening of our long-standing partnership with SA Rugby but a victory for DStv viewers and subscribers, who have come to trust us to bring the best sports content to them in our world-class broadcast quality,” added Rendani Ramovha, Canal+ director for sports content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

“To be able to continue this promise is a proud moment for us, and it reaffirms our commitment to sports fans. We’re grateful to our partners at SA Rugby for their collaborative spirit,” said Ramovha.

TimesLIVE