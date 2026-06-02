Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set for spell on sidelines

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The Stormers' Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu receives medical attention during his team's United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash against Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

By Mark Gleeson

Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu looks set to miss the first three rounds of the new-look Rugby Nations Championship, in which the Springboks host England, Scotland and Wales, after suffering an injury at the weekend.

The 24-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu hurt his ankle scoring a try for the Stormers’ home 44-21 United Rugby Championship quarterfinal victory over Cardiff on Saturday. He will not travel on Monday to Dublin, where the Cape Town franchise take on defending champions Leinster in Saturday’s semifinal.

Stormers officials on Monday confirmed the injury but did not give a time period, saying he would be out for a while.

In a post on Instagram late on Sunday, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said: “Frustrated, irritated, and questioning why me?

#Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson gives an update on the Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu injury #STOvCAR pic.twitter.com/q2MSBED7NC — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) May 30, 2026

“First time injured in 14 months. Sometimes the game reminds you that you’re not invincible. Another injury, another chance to come back hungry, determined, and focused.

“I’ve got a job to do, get back, and get back better than I left. I’m not one to dwell, but I’ll have a little vent! Now, BACK TO WORK! Next job, crystal-clear vision and mindset. See you soon!”

If Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s absence extends past July’s Tests, it could prove to be a major blow for the Boks when New Zealand tour the country and play a four-match test series in August and September.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Stormers clubmate Cobus Reinach (36) were expected to be the first-choice Springbok pairing next month, but Reinach injured his knee a month ago and is also doubtful.

South Africa also have injury concerns for next month’s Tests around three other scrumhalves, plus locks Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman.