Lions learnt lessons from blowout Leinster loss, says Van Rooyen

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Haashim Pead is one of the young Lions players who has gained valuable experience of playing under pressure in the United Rugby Championship this season

A crestfallen Lions side will bounce back with solid plans for growth after they crashed to a blowout 59-10 loss to Leinster in a United Rugby Championship clash in Dublin on Saturday, says coach Ivan van Rooyen.

The Lions mentor said it had been an uncharacteristic showing from his team, who had gone into the clash at the Aviva Stadium with high hopes of pulling off an upset win.

It was the Lion’s first appearance in the URC playoffs, and it was not an occasion that they will remember with fondness.

“It was a little uncharacteristic from us,” Van Rooyen said. “But they put you under constant pressure.

“It is unlike Chris Smith and Quan Horn to kick balls directly into touch, but once you allow Leinster into your defensive zone, their execution and the speed at which they play are incredibly impressive. Unfortunately Leinster capitalised on that.”

“Our defence has improved a lot over the last six weeks in terms of connectedness and pressure. We created a couple of chances but didn’t finish them. Then when you make kicking errors, you’re just defending.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen (Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

“If you allow them momentum over the first two phases, you end up chasing shadows because their decision-making and tempo are exceptional. There are good lessons to learn from the game, but it’s obviously not nice at the moment.”

Van Rooyen said his team would now enjoy some downtime after a marathon season.

“We’re into week 50 or 51 of the season, so first we’ll get some proper rest,” he said. “Then we’ll review the season honestly, look at our strengths and identify what we need to improve. We’ll come back with plans for growth and progression and keep building.

“The undertone of this team is still very young. If you look at players like Batho Hlekani, Haashim Pead and Siba Mahashe, there are a lot of players experiencing this level and this pressure for the first time.

“If you take Leinster out of the picture, there is real excitement about this group, where we are and what is possible. But we also saw the next level, and we aspire to get there.

“Through consistent performances, more players can get there. Two or three seasons ago we only had one or two players in the Bok alignment camp, and now we’ve got eight or nine. It’s fantastic for the players and for the union. The experience they bring back makes the whole group stronger.

“It does create different challenges because you have to manage workloads and opportunities, but those are good problems to have.

“The camaraderie, the care the players have for each other and how hard they’re willing to work for one another have all been major positives.

“Our alignment as coaches and players has improved. Our identity and how we want to play have become clearer.

“Our kicking game improved dramatically through the season, and before our last game we were among the top attacking teams in the competition.

“It has been a season of growth, a season of firsts and a season that showed what this group is capable of.”

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