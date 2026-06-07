Leyds joins Sevens elite as Blitzboks defend World Championship crown

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Springbok Sevens star Tristan Leyds was crowned 2026 HSBC SVNS Player of the Year as South Africa successfully defended their World Championship title, earning praise from SA Rugby president Mark Alexander after a memorable season.

Leyds became the fourth South African to be crowned HSBC SVNS Player of the Year when he edged out Fiji’s Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Henry Hutchison of Australia for the top award.

He scored 124 points (16 tries and 22 conversions) in nine events this season, which was the second highest in the squad, where Shilton van Wyk topped the points and try-scoring stakes with 160 points (32 tries). Both South Africans made the tournament’s Dream Team of the Year.

“Tristan gave us many reasons to smile during the 2026 season and all of us involved in South African rugby are very proud of this humble and hard-working young man,” said Alexander.

“His ability to ignite the rest of the squad was something to behold, but rugby is a team sport and I’m sure Tristan will be the first to give credit to his team-mates — the Blitzboks had a great season and we can’t wait for the next series to start, with our HSBC SVNS Cape Town one of the first stops in the new season.

“Equally so for Shilton, who was deservedly included in the HSBC SVNS Dream. He has been so instrumental for the Blitzboks on attack and defence, but his ability to score crucial tries in finals was so often the game breaker for the side. He was the leading try scorer for the team this season and being included in the Dream Team is just reward.”

Alexander also paid tribute to the Blitzboks, who made history with their 2026 performances, including winning back-to-back HSBC SVNS World Championships.

“The Blitzboks have once again lifted the spirit of our nation,” said Alexander.

“Their back‑to‑back triumph is not only a victory for rugby, but a celebration of South African determination and teamwork. We salute the players, coaches and management for their extraordinary effort and we thank our commercial partners and supporters for standing alongside us in this journey.

“To Philip Snyman as head coach, Impi Visser as captain and the rest of the squad and management, well done. To win tournaments in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, New York and then the ever elusive one in Hong Kong was a manifestation of your talent, grit and that you are indeed powered by unity.”

Previous SA HSBC SVNS Player of the Year winners:

2011 Cecil Afrika

2015 Werner Kok

2016 Seabelo Senatla