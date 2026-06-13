Bulls must contain Leinster in first half, warns coach Johan Ackermann

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Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann looks on during the URC match against the Dragons in Newport, Wales.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann knows what he wants in the URC final against Leinster at Croke Park on Friday night, and that’s avoiding a repeat of his side’s 3-21 first-half deficit in last weekend’s semifinal.

He isn’t giving much credence to the omens that seem to suggest his team are destined to finally win their fourth shot at the trophy, like that they beat Leinster early in the competition, or their magnificent fightback to beat Glasgow 22-21 a week ago.

Leinster don’t let teams back in if they rocket into a quick lead on home soil.

“The most important thing is to start well with or without the ball,” said Ackermann, pointing out that the Leinster side his team beat 39-31 at Loftus in early October lacked its international stars.

“If you look at Leinster, they’ve won almost every game where they got ahead.”

They were 13-0 up against the Stormers after 24 minutes last weekend; 14-0 against the Lions in their quarterfinal; and 19-0 up against the Bulls inside the first 25 minutes of last year’s final, which they won 32-7.

We do have those moments, that we lack that sharpness on our defence and our one-on-one tackles; so, it’s going to be a big focus for us going forward. It has improved, to be fair. We can do [it], the challenge is we have to do it over 80 minutes — Johan Ackermann, Bulls coach

Porous defence

“Teams just can’t catch up with them because they put you under so much pressure and you do recover, maybe, but you always fall short,” warned Ackermann, who is aware the Bulls defence has been porous at times.

“We do have those moments, that we lack that sharpness on our defence and our one-on-one tackles; so it’s going to be a big focus for us going forward. It has improved, to be fair. We can do [it], the challenge is we have to do it over 80 minutes.”

Yet reaching the final is a testament to the character of a team that had seemed unlikely to even make the playoffs during their seven-match losing streak that stretched from mid-October last year to early January.

Ackermann spoke openly about how his confidence took a knock as the Bulls lost four URC contests and three Champions Cup games on the trot.

The URC losses stung more because the Bulls board had targeted that competition for success.

Coaching staff changes

“You start questioning yourself. Are you preparing the team well enough? Are you doing the right things? Are you going to turn this around?

“And you struggle. You ask: ‘Did I make the right decision to come to the Bulls?’” said Ackerman, who made coaching personnel changes.

“I felt had to take control of the forwards again. It’s not about me knowing more than the next guy, it’s about just getting my hands dirty again because that’s what I’ve always done. I’ve never, as a head coach, had a forwards coach.

“And through that I built not just relationships with the players, but also feel that I gave them a responsibility: ‘I’m going to be there for you guys, but you also have to take responsibility’.”

He also brought in Neil de Bruin as attacking coach. “I worked with Neil in Japan for four years, he thinks a little bit more like I think.”

They lost their next match to the Stormers in Cape Town at the beginning of the year, but Ackermann already noticed improvements.

Then came the 26-24 away victory over Section Paloise, secured by two late tries, to secure a spot in the Champions Cup playoffs. “I think that was the big change.

“I could just see the joy of the team, the belief of the team. It’s funny, it’s only one game, but they got a reward after all the hard work.”

Now for the ultimate prize.