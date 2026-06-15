Boks ready to hit the ground running against Babaas, says Rassie

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Vincent Tshituka during a Springbok training session at the Johannesburg Stadium before Saturday’s match against the Barbarians in Gqeberha.

Gqeberha will be ground zero for the Springboks when they set the wheels in motion for a congested season with a showpiece clash against a star-studded Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

A large contingent of South African players have assembled in Johannesburg to begin preparations for the season, which includes a match between an SA A team and Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The squads will remain and train in Johannesburg until Wednesday before departing for Gqeberha for their opening assignment of the season.

Erasmus is confident the work players have been putting in on the training ground will see them hit the ground running in Gqeberha and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Before Saturday’s showdown, Erasmus praised SA Rugby’s head of high performance Dave Wessels and Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote for the superb work they have done to prepare the SA U-20 players for international rugby on and off the field.

“We are fortunate to have individuals such as Dave and Kevin, who have helped us tremendously, and for the work they have done with the bunch of young players coming through,” Erasmus said.

“A lot of them will get a chance against Zimbabwe, and some may play against the Barbarians as we look to rest some players who have had a big workload this season.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Asked what the objectives of those two matches will be, Erasmus said: “We would like a good start to the season, and like all teams, our objective is always to try to win matches.

“We face England, Scotland, and Wales in the opening leg of the Nations Championship in July, and then it’s Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, so it’s going to be tough.

“We have the same objectives for the Barbarians and SA A games, and those are to get some players comfortable in the set-up and afford others valuable game time and also to implement some of the aspects of the game we have been working on.

“The Barbarians and Zimbabwe are sides one cannot analyse much, and both teams will have quality players.

“The Sables are also going to the World Cup next year, so it will be a good challenge.

“We’ll train together as a group until late next week and then have separate sessions with the teams next Thursday and at the captains’ runs.

“It’s great to be back on the field and to see familiar and new faces in the squad.

“The excitement in the group to get the season under way is palpable, and we are looking forward to the week ahead.

“The SA A team will also have operational, medical, and technical staff, but Mzwandile Stick [SA A head coach] and Deon Davids [assistant coach] will also be fully involved with the Springboks as well.”

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who returned to the fold for the first time since facing Georgia in July last year, was thrilled to be back in the Bok squad and to return to South Africa, where he will join the Toyota Cheetahs from Japan.

“It has always been my goal to give my best for my club and to prove myself to be at the Boks, and I’m excited to be back in South Africa,” he said.

“There is obviously much less travel now, knowing that I’m going home to my family here, so I’ll continue to give my best and try to help the other players as much as I can.”

There was an emphasis on youth when the Springboks named an initial squad, featuring 21 uncapped players, for the Gqeberha double-header.

The Herald