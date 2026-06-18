New Zealand’s Perenara will lead all-star BaaBaas against Boks

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New Zealand’s TJ Perenara will captain an all-star Barbarians team against the Springboks at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Livewire New Zealand scrumhalf TJ Perenara will captain an all-star Barbarians team, bristling with explosive power among the backs, when they face the Springboks at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The 89-cap All Black is one of 19 internationals from 11 different nations coming together for the clash against the world champions (kickoff 3pm).

Perenara, who represented the Barbarians against Fiji in 2013, partners with Toulon and Argentina ace Tomas Albornoz at half-back.

Munster’s Alex Nankivell partners France international Virimi Vakatawa in the centre. Scotland and British and Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe reunites with former schoolmate Warrick Gelant, who faces his countrymen, while Wallabies wing Andrew Kellaway completes the back three.

There is plenty of size, power and experience in the pack with Gloucester’s Argentinian Mayco Vivas, Dragons RFC and Wales hooker Elliot Dee and Edinburgh and Scotland tighthead D’Arcy Rae forming the front row.

Western Force and Los Pumas lock Franco Molina partners Bayonne’s Alex Moon in a towering second row.

Harlequins and Argentina stalwart Guido Petti and Panasonic Wild Knights’ Lachlan Boshier are named on the flanks, with Samoa sensation Miracle Fai’ilagi pulling on the number eight jersey.

Barbarians coach Scott Robertson. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Barbarians head coach Scott Robertson said: “We are all really excited for Saturday afternoon. To play against the world champions in South Africa is an awesome opportunity.

“We have embraced the Barbarians’ spirit and tradition this week, coming together as a group and enjoying each other’s company in Cape Town.

“It’s a team packed with talent, guys who have come from all over the world and have a great chance to showcase their ability in Gqeberha.

“We want to express ourselves and do the famous black and white jersey proud.”

There is a strong South American flavour to the replacements bench, with Los Pumas’ Lionel Oviedo and Pedro Delgado named alongside Uruguay’s Santiago Arata.

Gelant says a fired-up Barbarians side will give it their best shot and play an exciting brand of rugby.

The dashing Stormers fullback, who has represented SA on 11 occasions, is the only Bok player in the Barbarians side.

Gelant said he could not pass up an opportunity to wear the famous black-and-white jersey against the Boks.

This is special, and it is every player’s dream to play in a Barbarians team, playing with guys you play against or see on TV — Warrick Gelant

“This is special, and it is every player’s dream to play in a Barbarians team, playing with guys you play against or see on TV,” he said.

“It’s going to be a nice occasion. It’s against my teammates and guys who I know well.

“They are the best in the world, so going up against them is going to be a big challenge for all of us.

“It’s not often that you can play against the world champs if you are South African.”

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