Junior Boks ready to come out with guns blazing, says Mnebelele

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Junior Springbok captain Siphosethu Mnebelele says SA are ready to come out with guns blazing when they kick off their Junior World Championship title defence against Uruguay on Saturday. Picture:

The Junior Boks are pumped up and ready to come out with guns blazing when they kick off their Junior World Championship title defence against Uruguay on Saturday, said newly appointed SA U20 captain Siphosethu Mnebelele.

After extensive preparations for the tournament, SA arrived in Georgia on Tuesday after a long-haul journey from Cape Town via Istanbul.

Mnebelele was appointed captain shortly before the squad departed for Georgia, following Riley Norton and Vusi Moyo’s inclusion in the Springbok squad for the Nations Championship.

After arrival in Tbilisi, the SA U20s immediately focused on recovery, heading to a gym for a cycling session to shake off the travel fatigue.

Mnebelele said he is proud to lead the Junior Boks, crediting Norton for setting an excellent example as a leader and saying he has learnt a great deal from both Norton and Moyo.

“The way they carried themselves over the past two years has been a real motivating factor for me,” he said.

“I am close to both Riley and Vusi, and I have seen the hard work they’ve put in to get where they are.

“It is such an honour to be selected as captain of this talented group of players.

“I believe we have a strong leadership group, and that will be a tremendous help to me as team captain.

Riley Norton. Picture: (Gallo Images)

“It was actually unreal when I heard I had been named as captain.

“Coach Kevin Foote made the announcement just before our practice session, and to see how all the guys reacted to it is something that made me feel at home.

“I’m ready to take these guys to war.”

The Junior Bok hooker had a taste of senior international rugby when he started for the SA A side in their 40–0 triumph over Zimbabwe in Gqeberha last Saturday.

Mnebelele said the Junior Boks are excited to be back in Georgia and are looking forward to finalising their preparations for the clash with Uruguay.

The SA U20s toured Georgia earlier this year and won both matches against their hosts.

Mnebelele is under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead in the coming weeks.

“We expect every team to be competitive and to pose a real challenge.

“I believe we have prepared well over the past few weeks, and we are ready and excited for the tournament.”

Foote congratulated Norton and Moyo on their Springbok senior selection.

“Everyone in the Junior Bok setup is delighted for Riley and Vusi, and we wish them well for the Nations Championship,” he said.

“It is every young player’s dream to represent the Springboks, and they thoroughly deserve their opportunity.”

Foote also praised the Junior Bok players who were involved in the 40-0 win over Zimbabwe on Saturday.

“They made us proud with their performances.

“Their involvement in Gqeberha shows that we are on track in preparing the next generation of South African internationals.”

Junior Boks’ Pool A fixtures:

June 27: SA vs Uruguay

July 2: SA vs Georgia

July 7: SA vs Wales. — Additional reporting by SA Rugby Communications

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