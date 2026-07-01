Junior Boks braced for physical Georgia clash, says Kubheka

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After a walkover 104-7 win against Uruguay in their opening match, the Junior Boks are expecting a much sterner test against hosts Georgia in their second at the Junior World Championship on Thursday, Rambo Kubheka said.

Kubheka, who led the SA U20s against Uruguay, said the Boks had remained firmly grounded and were aware that tougher challenges lay ahead.

For the Georgia showdown, Kubheka will start off the bench, and Siphosethu Mnebelele will take over as captain in a rotational move.

Despite the margin of victory in the opener, Kubheka said it was important to retain perspective ahead of the Georgia clash at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi (kickoff 6.30pm).

“The boys played well, and I couldn’t have asked for more in our first game,” he said.

Kubheka, who led from the front with a strong performance in the tight exchanges, was replaced in the second half by squad captain Mnebelele.

“Playing against South American teams, you know what to expect. They play with pride, they are very passionate, and they never go away,” Kubheka said.

“We’ve played Georgia three times already this year, so we know what’s coming.

“They are a hard-working, physical side, and we are very clear about the challenge they will bring.”

Junior Boks coach Kevin Foote has made significant changes for Thursday's match, retaining just four players from the opening victory over Uruguay. Picture: (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

Jordan Steenkamp, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Uruguay, said the team were relieved to get their campaign under way.

“I’m grateful to my teammates for putting me in positions to score. It was a real team effort, and the forwards laid a strong platform for us backs to finish.

“We stuck to our plan, and we must give credit to Uruguay — they never made it easy for us.

“They tested us on defence, and we had to work hard for our opportunities.

“We’re pleased with the result, but we know we’ll be tested again against Georgia.”

Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote has made sweeping rotational changes for Thursday’s clash.

Foote has retained only four players from the starting team that opened the tournament with a convincing victory over Uruguay last Saturday, two of whom shift positions for the clash against the hosts.

Lock JD Hattingh is the only forward to earn a second consecutive start, while three backs — Hendré Schoeman, Luan Giliomee and Markus Muller — retain their places in the run-on side.

Giliomee, who started at fullback against Uruguay, moves to flyhalf for Thursday’s encounter, and Muller will start at inside centre.

Regular captain Siphosethu Mnebelele returns to the starting front row at hooker and will pack down between prop Oliver Reid and Danie Kruger, with Hattingh and Heinrich Theron named at lock.

“We are fortunate to have a quality squad that has played together several times already this year,” Foote said.

“Player load management is one of the key aspects of a tournament of this nature, and squad rotation plays a very important role in that regard.

“We were very happy with Saturday’s win, but after a thorough review of our performance against Uruguay, there are a few areas we are targeting to improve.

“Georgia are a very strong set-piece side and a physical opponent. Having played them a couple of times already this year, we know exactly what they are capable of.”

Junior Springbok team: 15 Akahluwa Boqwana, 14 Cheswill Jooste, 13 Samuel Badenhorst, 12 Markus Muller, 11 Jack Benade, 10 Luan Giliomee, 9 Hendre Schoeman, 8 Kebotile Maake, 7 Luke Cannon, 6 Wasi Vyambwera, 5 JD Hattingh, 4 Heinrich Theron, 3 Danie Kruger, 2 Siphosethu Mnebelele (captain), 1 Oliver Reid. Replacements: 16 Liam van Wyk, 17 Rambo Kubheka, 18 Luan van der Berg, 19 Jaythen Orange, 20 Risima Khosa, 21 Jayden Brits, 22 Jordan Steenkamp, 23 Alzeadon Felix.

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