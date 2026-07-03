Can Boks tame Henry Pollock? England coach says other teams tried and failed

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England head coach Steve Borthwick has primed his players for the Springboks clash at Ellis Park. Picture:

England coach Steve Borthwick believes loose forward Henry Pollock is ready for the attentions of the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

He named Pollock on the bench on Thursday afternoon, but he expects the blond dynamo to play his brand of busy rugby against the world champions.

Asked if he expected Pollock to face a Bok “welcoming committee” when he arrives on the pitch, Borthwick pointed out that other sides had tried to tame him.

“The challenge, as we’ve all seen it throughout European rugby, especially where teams see what he gives to the opposition, see what he gives to his own team, and they want to try and nullify that.

“I’ve seen that over and over. Yet Henry Pollock just always seems to shine, doesn’t he? Henry Pollock seems to thrive. The smile on his face, having a personality like that.

“We want more personalities like that, don’t we? We want more people playing rugby in that way, smiling like that. He’s a wonderful character, and we love having him in our squad.”

While some South African fans view Pollock as arrogant, Borthwick painted a different picture, describing the 21-year-old as engaging and bubbly and recounting the manner in which Pollock interacted with kids from the Atlas Foundation at St Stithians in Johannesburg late last week.

“Pollock was bringing a smile to everybody. He has that effect, from playing rugby, letting them tackle him to getting them to teach him a dance and then roping every other England rugby player into that dance…

“He brings joy, energy, enthusiasm, [and] positivity. He’s a wonderful player.”

"Mentorship is easy if players take ownership."



Rassie Erasmus on the growth and impact of Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse who will play their 50th Test this weekend for the Springboks.#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/sYVo4RnZEJ — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 29, 2026

Borthwick also enthused about Pollock’s desire to improve and ability to add new elements to his play.

“Pollock is a pleasure to work with every day. I sat with him on the steps on the side of the training ground today and talking him through some aspects of training from two days before, and he put them straight into practice on the training ground this morning.

“He has that effervescent nature, he has this incredible personality, this character we all love. He’s also so eager to learn and desperate to just keep stepping forward, and I keep seeing that every time you challenge him, he embraces the challenge.”

Borthwick explained that playing Pollock off the bench was part of his strategy.

They’ve been the number one side in the world for a long period, back-to-back world championships. When you look at them, you see huge strengths… — Steve Borthwick, England coach

“Mitch [Alex Mitchell] coming off the bench, Guy Pepper coming off the bench, Marcus Smith and Henry Pollock — there’s a real dynamism around those players, a great skill set.

“I think it’s the right thing to do for the team, the right blend for who to start and who to finish.”

Borthwick said he was aware of the challenge of his team taking on the world champions, adding England had a very clear strategy.

“They’ve been the number one side in the world for a long period, [with] back-to-back world championships. When you look at them, you see huge strengths…

“What’s the non-negotiable? Our players come on the pitch, and we bring the talent and the enthusiasm and the run that our young side has.

“This is a team that can run, it’s a team that’s got talent, and that’s what I want to see them do on Saturday.”

TimesLIVE