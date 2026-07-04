Boks off to a solid start in Nations Championship

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Jan-Hendrik Wessels of South Africa with the ball of South Africa with the ball during the Nations Championship match against England at 10bet Ellis Park on July 04, 2026.

This may be a brand-new tournament with a fresh format, but these were the same ol’ conquering Boks.

The world champions showed flair and brute strength in downing England 45-21 in their Nations Championship contest at a chilly Ellis Park last night.

There were heroes aplenty for the Springboks, particularly fullback Damian Willemse, earning his 50th cap with a superb performance that featured a solid pair of hands under the high ball on a night of aerial warfare.

Cheslin Kolbe, also playing his 50th Test, produced some dazzling moments as well, while up front captain Pieter-Steph du Toit put in a trademark show of heavy tackles, good lineout takes and popping up all over the field.

It was an impressive display by the Boks who lost their two most experienced players before the kick-off, with skipper Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth withdrawing because of injury issues.

Conveyor belt of players

The conveyor belt of players who coach Rassie Erasmus has created to fit seamlessly into different positions is still working well — the Boks won this with just one out-and-out lock in Ruan Nortje.

Du Toit, who took over the captaincy, played lock and when he switched to flank, substitute BJ Dixon took over the lock role in the scrum.

The Boks aren’t just a team, but a machine; if a part breaks or isn’t working at full capacity, they have a riches of spare parts. Except these spares also happen to be stars.

South Africa showed their attacking intent from the start, throwing the ball long at their first line-out deep in the English half. Kolbe ran in to take it in the air, and although he was tackled, the ball was carried on down the line and the Boks kept going forward, taking play onto the English tryline where Thomas du Toit forced his way over.

Then prop Ox Nche showed some pace as he broke the line and penetrated deep into the England half, and when Kolbe got the ball, he delivered a sidestep reminiscent of the one that left Owen Farrell grasping for air before his try in the 2019 World Cup final.

And when Kurt-Lee Arendse went over to make it 17-0, it seemed as if the English were in for a hiding.

Boks momentum shifts

But that’s when the momentum shifted and things started going wrong for the Boks: Nche went off injured, South Africa lost three of their own lineouts in a fairly short space of time and Arendse was yellow-carded for an intentional knock-on.

England took advantage of the extra man and, after a sustained period of pressure on the Bok line, prop Ellis Genge took a quick tap and forced his way over under the poles.

And then just before half time, once Arendse was back, England lock George Martin barged down the left touchline, breaking through two tackles to score in the corner.

Seeing their advantage shrink to three points at halftime might have sparked recollections of Australia’s comeback triumph here a year ago, but the Boks quickly buried that ghost. They cut down on the unforced errors and pressed the attack, grinding down the English, winning penalties and making ground.

Great game

Flyhalf Manie Libbok, one of the players in that Australian nightmare, delivered a necessary but controlled performance, doing his job effortlessly, even if he stayed out of the spotlight. Kolbe took the kicking duties.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams, who had a great game with his kicks into the box, found the gap to dart over and secure a fourth-try bonus point.

Centre Jesse Kriel went over soon afterwards.

England pulled one back through Alex Coles, their other lock, but two yellow cards to centre Tommy Freeman and substitute Guy Pepper reduced them to 13 men.

That was officially game over, with Malcolm Marx and Dixon completing the rout.

In the build-up to the match, Erasmus had played down the Henry Pollock factor, complimenting him as an awesome player but promising no extra attention.

The crowd of nearly 53,000 fans, however, booed the English loose forward loudly each time he appeared, either on the giant screen or in the flesh during the pre-match warm-up.

Impact minimal

He was standing behind the deadball line when England scored their first try and he ran onto the field to congratulate Genge and offer his teammates encouragement.

And when he finally came onto the field with his team behind 31-14 down, the fans continued booing him. His impact was minimal and by the end, when Kriel dotted down for a try that was ultimately disallowed at the end of the match, Pollock looked as beaten and disappointed as every other Englishman on the field.

Pollock is human, after all. The Boks looked super-human by comparison.

This was a great start to the Nations Championship by the Boks who play Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on yesterday.

Elsewhere, the All Blacks downed the Six Nations champions France — albeit it a basically second French team — 34-32 in a cracker in Christchurch.

Japan stunned Italy 27-10 in Tokyo, Ireland edged Australia 33-31 in Sydney and Wales outplayed Fiji 39-24 in Cardiff.

Argentina played Scotland in Cordoba later last night.

A new tournament and maybe, just maybe, a new trophy in the Springbok cabinet.

Scorers:

Springboks 45 (17)

Tries: Thomas du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, BJ Dixon.

Conversion: Kolbe (5).

England 21 (14)

Tries: Ellis Genge, George Martin, Alex Coles,

Conversions: Fin Smith (3)