Rugby

Ox Nche likely to miss Scotland test; uncertainty over Etzebeth, Kolisi, Esterhuizen

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

Ox Nche, his right knee bandaged, and Grant Williams, left, and Manie Libbok greet the fans after the Springboks' 45-21 victory over England at Ellis Park on Saturday night. (Steve Haag - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)

Prop Ox Nche is likely to miss South Africa’s second Nations Championship match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus said after his team’s 45-21 victory over England on Saturday night.

The Springbok mentor was counting his potential casualties with uncertainty around hybrid substitute Andre Esteruizen, who left the field after a knock to the head, and captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth, who both withdrew before the match.

Nche went off in the first half after injuring his knee. “I think it’s pretty bad,” Erasmus said afterwards. “We’ll have to do the scans and find out what’s wrong. We wouldn’t have taken him off [otherwise]…

“I think Ox will be out, that’s my gut feeling. Seeing a guy like Ox when he says he can’t go on, then there’s something not great.”

Erasmus was uncertain about his other troops.

“Eben … because he got the head knock early in the week, maybe he can be available, we’ll see, depending on his symptoms.

“Andre, [he] got a head knock concussion in the game, I’m not sure what category that will be. And then Lood [de Jager] might be ready and Sous [Franco Mostert] is another two weeks.

“Vincent Tshituka is still there. Siya, the scans will be tomorrow [Sunday]. If it’s a grade one, then it’s a chance, it takes 10 days. If it’s grade two then probably not next week.”

With Ezebeth missing out, the Springboks had only one bona fide lock in the squad, Ruan Nortje, and Erasmus said he could count eight locks in total who were out injured, also including RG Snyman and Riley Norton.

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