You have milliseconds to react: Boks’ Canan Moodie on intentional knock-ons

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Canan Moodie says the number of yellow cards given to three-quarters for intentional knock-ons in recent matches illustrates how difficult it can be to make the right decision in the moment.

Kurt-Lee Arendse was sent off for that offence against England at Ellis Park this past weekend and Moodie himself spent time in the sin bin during the URC final against Leinster last month.

“It’s very difficult,” Moodie, who will earn his 25th cap at left wing against Scotland in their Nations Championship contest at Loftus on Saturday, told a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“I think in Test rugby and at such a high level of rugby, there are literally milliseconds of decisions you have to make and sometimes it’s instinct. You just react to it.

"We try and mix it up a little and give the best chance of performing well."



Rassie Erasmus on the changes he's made for the Scotland match this weekend.#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/PnyhLqDxZv — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 7, 2026

“In Test rugby those are the fine margins you work with. I think we’re trying our best not to do that, but still those milliseconds, you just react sometimes to something — it doesn’t come off or does come off.”

The Bulls star also spoke about how danger posed by the Scottish back three, including Glasgow Warriors flyers Kyle Steyn and Kyle Rowe.

“They’re a very attack-minded team, and they’ve got the ball-players to do that. On the weekend against Argentina they showed they like to play the ball wide. We’ve got to have a good prep and make sure we are ready for that.”

One of the key battles is likely to be under the high ball, but he was confident in the Bok abilities. “I think we’re all well coached and well prepared for the aerial game.”

The Boks are coming off a win against England while Scotland had a convincing victory over Argentina.

Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the #Springboks starting team for Saturday’s Nations Championship Test against Scotland in Pretoria - more here: https://t.co/ACtXhBi9vW 🫡#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/FWVZ6BZdJC — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2026

Coach Rassie Erasmus named a relatively inexperienced side to play Scotland, but Moodie didn’t think that would be a major factor.

“The belief from the coaching structure is that this is a group that can do their job on the weekend.

“And I think we know the guys next to us. We believe and trust each other, that we’ve prepared well, and we know what we have what to do.

“They’ve prepped us well for different things that Scotland might throw at us and I think we are confident that we have the team to do the job this weekend.”

He added that the competition for places and the high intensity of training also helped to prepare players for Tests.

You just want to prove yourself and hopefully get a chance to play on the weekend. So I think the competition is very good. — Canan Moodie

“You always try to give your best and I think we train at such a high level in our training session that you get pushed to your limits.

“You try to be as physical and as well prepared as you can be — what Cheslin [Kolbe], Kurt-Lee, and now Jaco [Williams] just bring the best out of you when you get into this environment. You just want to prove yourself and hopefully get a chance to play on the weekend. So I think the competition is very good.”

The Springboks, who have won all seven previous Tests against Scotland at home, are looking for their 10th consecutive victory over the Scots since losing at Murrayfield in 2010.

The last time the Boks last at Loftus was in 2018 against New Zealand. The All Blacks are the only side to have won there this millennium, having also triumphed in 2006 and 2003, as well as in 1999 and in 1996, when they wrapped their history Test series victory.

Before that England won in 1994 and then the British Lions, featuring three Scots, in 1980.

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