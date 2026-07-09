Star flyhalf Finn Russell back as Scots bring more caps to Loftus than Boks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finn Russell of Bath lines up a kick prior to the premiership match against Exeter Chiefs in May.

Story audio is generated using AI

Scotland’s experienced flyhalf Finn Russell is back in the team that will play the Springboks in their Nations Championship contest at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Scottish match-day 23 has more than 200 caps more combined than South Africa, at 761 to 514 — though they still regard the home side as the favourites.

Russell is one of three changes to the starting XV that beat Argentina 47-38 in Cordoba at the weekend.

Lock Gregor Brown and prop Zander Fagerson, who came off the bench on Saturday, are in the starting line-up as well.

"We see it as an opportunity to see where we are, to test ourselves against the best."



Head coach Gregor Townsend is looking forward to taking on the Springboks in South Africa for the first time since 2014. pic.twitter.com/pXdO7Btxhw — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 9, 2026

Russell, with 94 caps, is the most experienced player in the Scottish 23, followed by the Fagerson brothers, Zander (82) and flanker Matt (65). Then comes South African Pierre Schoeman (50).

Kyle Steyn and Schoeman are the two South African-bred players in the team, though coach Gregor Townsend didn’t expect them to gain extra motivation because they were taking on the Springboks.

“They get up playing for Scotland and they’ve played very well for Scotland. I think we’ve got two guys in the squad who are now among our most experienced players and they’ll be relishing this game just like any game played for Scotland.”

Scotland’s starting XV features a combined 625 caps, compared with the Boks’ 445. They have a further 136 caps on the bench, while South Africa has 69.

The depth that they’ve created is very impressive and the Springbok jersey is something that is powerful for the motivation of the players. — Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

Townsend, however, on Thursday said he believed the Springboks, even without some of their more regular players, were still the best team in the world.

“If you look at the last 10 games that South Africa have played, the team has changed regularly, no matter who they’re going up against. Have a look at the northern hemisphere tour they went on, it’s quite similar to the squad they picked this weekend.

“The depth that they’ve created is very impressive and the Springbok jersey is something that is powerful for the motivation of the players.

“We know we’re going to be up against that quality South African side that have been the best in the world now for the past few years.”

Scotland team (15-1): Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Rory Hutchinson, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Jamie Dobie, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown, Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Samuel, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Tom Jordan, Stafford McDowall.

TimesLIVE