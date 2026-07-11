France roar back to smash Wallabies

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Romain Ntamack was in scintillating form in France's 42-26 win against Australia in Brisbane.

France overcame a nine-point half-time deficit to crush Australia 42-26 in a thunderous Nations Championship clash in Brisbane yesterday.

The French scored four of their six tries in a dominant second half, coming back from 21-12 down at the interval to claim a fourth consecutive win over the Wallabies for the first time in 60 years.

“I’m really proud of the players,” said player of the match, Romain Ntamack. “It was a tough first half against the Wallabies, and we needed to keep pushing, and it paid off.”

The French flyhalf dotted down in the middle of a scoring blitz from Le Bleus at the start of the second half, when they racked up 25 points in 20 minutes.

“We’re learning that you’ve got to play a good 80 minutes. We keep losing moments, and a team like France put 30 unanswered points on us, and it’s not good enough,” said Australia captain Harry Wilson.

“There are 52,000 Australian supporters here, and we let them down, we let ourselves down with the second half. We’re gutted, we’re hurting, we’re going to keep improving. But we need to get results. Talk’s cheap.”

France’s superior strength

The Wallabies scored three tries in the first half, including two for flanker Fraser McReight and one by replacement hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa. However, France’s superior strength in the forwards eventually took its toll, especially when the visitors increased the tempo after the break.

Jeremy Williams’s late score clinched a try bonus point for Australia, who face Italy next week in Joe Schmidt’s final game in charge before Les Kiss takes over.

I hope I’ve inspired some kids to practise their chip and chase, and dream big — Will Jordan

For the Wallabies, it was a ninth loss in 10 Tests.

In Wellington, Will Jordan became the greatest try-scorer in All Blacks history, reaching 50 as New Zealand romped to a 47-17 victory against Italy, who were reduced to 14 men when lock Niccolo Cannone was red-carded in the second half.

Jordan completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute to eclipse Doug Howlett’s long-standing record.

More convincing win

New Zealand scored seven tries to Italy’s two to secure a far more convincing Nations Championship victory than last week’s narrow win over France. “It’s special. I think back to when I was a kid, practising my chip and chase in the backyard,” said Jordan.

“To think I’d be here today, it’s hugely humbling. I’ve been part of some great teams over the last seven years and, in turn, I hope I’ve inspired some kids to practise their chip and chase, and dream big.”

Ireland backed up last week’s win against Australia, beating Japan 36-20 in Newcastle. The Irish made nine changes to the team that won in Sydney, including four debutants, and outscored a gutsy Japanese side by five tries to two.

In Liverpool, England ran in 11 tries, including one for their South African-born debutant Benhard Janse van Rensburg in a 73-8 triumph over Fiji.

Janse van Rensburg, who became eligible to represent England last Wednesday, scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute in the 32nd minute.

Live-wire flanker Henry Pollock also scored a hat-trick.