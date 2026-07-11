Jordan grabs try-scoring record as All Blacks hammer Italy 47-17

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Ethan de Groot of the New Zealand All Blacks is tackled during the Nations Championship match against Italy at Hnry Stadium on July 11 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: Getty Images

Will Jordan grabbed a hat-trick of tries, including a record 50th for New Zealand, as the All Blacks thrashed Italy 47-17 in the Nations Championship Test on Saturday.

Jordan touched down once in the first half and twice in three minutes after half-time at Wellington Regional Stadium to eclipse Doug Howlett’s record against the outclassed Italians.

New All Blacks coach Dave Rennie now has back-to-back wins in his first matches in charge, having guided them to a 34-32 win over France a week ago in Christchurch.

The Italians have started the Nations Championship with a 0-2 record after being beaten 27-10 by Japan last week.

The visitors’ cause was not helped on Saturday by a dismissal for Niccolo Cannone for head-butting Cameron Roigard at a ruck in the 52nd minute.

The referee gave Cannone a yellow card, but it was upgraded to red by the TV match official, leaving Italy undermanned for much of the half.

Sam Darry, Roigard, Ethan de Groot and Tupou Vaa’i also crossed for the All Blacks in the seven tries to two rout.

Tommaso Menoncello and Leonardo Marin were the try-scorers for Italy.

Reuters