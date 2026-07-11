‘This is the test which some of the guys needed’ - Rassie Erasmus on Scotland match

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Scotland gave Rassie Erasmus’s inexperienced Springboks the test they needed, but not all the players proved themselves, the coach said afterwards.

South Africa won their Nations Championship match 42-28 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night, running in six tries to four to secure a convincing victory against a strong Scottish outfit.

“I think this is the test which some of the guys needed,” Erasmus said after the match “Not a tier two nation … a tier one nation that really, really are classy.”

Scotland, who had beaten France and England on their way to finishing third in the Six Nations, had come off a convincing away victory over Argentina the week before.

But the Boks handled their opponents well for most of the match, although their defence was porous at times.

“There were 12 guys who had 10 caps and less, half of the team, so cohesion would always be a problem. That you could see in the defence when we made some subs at the end...

“It’s those 12 guys and then there were others — there’s another five that had 20 or less caps. We can wait till we play Georgia, but you’re not sure of the intensity …

“Now we know some guys need a lot of work to stay in and some guys made it. It’s unfortunate a guy like Ethan [Hooker], I mean his mouth got pinged … there wasn’t a head knock with him.”

He said he had needed to take the plunge to gauge the players. “Sometimes we must put our personal goals, or how many games we’ve won in a row, or even this championship on the line to know who can do what and if you don’t make those calls you would never know.

“You’re always going to wait until you play a team that’s not of this caliber because I think they’re a great team and that’s how you find out. It’s tense, it’s pressure, there’s a crowd that [buys] tickets who want to watch this game.

“So for those guys to feel the crowd going quiet when it’s not going that well, they must handle that kind of pressure … that’s the only way that we can ever learn.”

Their lack of time together on the park showed at times. “We played with a team that’s disjointed, that hasn’t played together in a lot of combinations,” he said, referring to the lapses in defence at times. “Some of the guys just never played at this level with the guys who were next to them.”

Erasmus believed the crowd wasn’t overly happy, but he was confident they understood what he was trying to do.

“I don’t think the crowd was happy at the end, but I think South Africa understands what we tried to do in this specific game.

“I feel there’s a togetherness when people know what we’re trying to do.”