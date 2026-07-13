Erasmus opts for youth and experience in Bok team to face Wales

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Vusi Moyo during a Springbok Training at Johannesburg Stadium on June 25. Moyo will start at flyhalf in the Nations Championship Test against Wales at Kings Park on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus has named four uncapped players in his starting XV for the Springboks’ third Nations Championship fixture against Wales at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Wing Jaco Williams, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, lock Ruben van Heerden and prop Carlu Sadie will all make their Test debuts in a strong line-up put out by the Bok coach on Monday.

Erasmus struck a fine balance between naming a quality team while staying true to his word to give every player in his expanded squad a chance to prove what they can do at the highest level in his match-day squad, which also features hooker Andre Hugo-Venter and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies on the replacements bench.

Moyo and Williams will both have the honour of making their Test debuts at their home ground for the Sharks, alongside the tight forward duo of Van Heerden, who has left the Stormers for France, and Sadie, who plays for Champions Cup champions Bordeaux Begles.

Jesse Kriel finishes the job 🏉🙌



The Boks win by 14 points at Loftus Versfeld 🇿🇦🔥#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/pL6oPOUNYn — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 11, 2026

Venter will earn his second Test cap should he take the field off the bench after making his debut in 2024 against Portugal, while Jantjies last played in the green and gold against Argentina in 2023.

Eben Etzebeth (lock), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Andre Esterhuizen (centre and flanker), Canan Moodie (utility back), Handre Pollard (flyhalf) and Ox Nche (prop) were all unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injuries.

Moyo will dictate play from flyhalf alongside experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, while Williams will form an exciting back three with fellow wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and fullback Aphelele Fassi, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel manning the midfield.

In the forwards, Sadie will pack down in the front row with Gerhard Steenekamp and Malcolm Marx, with Van Heerden and Cobus Wiese steering the engine room, while Paul de Villiers, Pieter-Steph du Toit (who will again lead the team), and Jasper Wiese form the loose trio combination.

Erasmus opted for five forwards and three backs on the bench, where Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw will serve as the replacement front row and Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden will provide lock and loose forward cover.

The three backs on the bench are Jantjies, Manie Libbok (flyhalf) and Damian Willemse (utility back).

The team is out and four players will make their #Springboks debut against Wales on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/GKWqlj7uMa 🤝#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/Vo0iqwAuN8 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 13, 2026

“We told the players from the start of the season that if everything played out well, we would give everyone in the squad a chance to play in the competition and we are excited to see what the uncapped players, plus those who have not been in the mix for a while, bring to the team,” Erasmus said.

“This squad shows an exciting mix of youth and experience and while we are under no illusions about the threat Wales poses, we are looking forward to seeing what these players can do.

“Wales put up a good fight in their Six Nations matches against Scotland and Ireland and defeated Italy in their final match of the tournament. They also beat Fiji in the Nations Championship before going down against Argentina in a competitive match last week, so they are on the rise and will come out with a point to prove this weekend.”

The Bok coach was excited to see the four uncapped players get their opportunity.

“They all played very well for their franchises this season, and have been working extremely hard at training, while waiting patiently for a chance to play, so we are delighted for them.

“Building squad depth has always been one of our pillars since 2018 and to have such an exciting group of players coming through is fantastic as we continue to build our squad for the future.”

Springbok XV

15 Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba) – 16 caps, 35 pts (7t)

14 Jaco Williams (Sharks) – uncapped

13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 89 caps, 110 pts (22t)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 98 caps, 55 pts (11t)

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars) – 31 caps, 120 pts (24t)

10 Vusi Moyo (Sharks) – uncapped

9 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) – 51 caps, 95 pts (19t)

8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 45 caps, 15 pts (3t)

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain, Toyota Verblitz) – 97 caps, 70 pts (14t)

6 Paul de Villiers (Stormers) – 2 cap, 0 pts

5 Ruben van Heerden (Montpellier) – uncapped

4 Cobus Wiese (Bulls) – 3 caps, 0 pts

3 Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Begles) – uncapped

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 88 caps, 135 pts (27t)

1 Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls) – 17 caps, 10 pts (2t)

Replacements:

16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers) – 1 cap, 5 pts (1 t)

17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) – 11 caps, 10 pts (2t)

18 Wilco Louw (Stormers) – 30 caps, 10 pts (2t)

19 Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers) – 9 caps, 10 pts (2t)

20 Marco van Staden (Bulls) – 34 caps, 15 pts (3t)

21 Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne) – 24 caps, 25 pts (5t)

22 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners) – 29 caps, 145 pts (2t, 48c, 13p)

23 Damian Willemse (Stormers) – 51 caps, 76 pts (8t, 9c, 4p, 2dg)

SA Rugby media