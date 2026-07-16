Wales make six changes for Nations Championship Test against Boks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dan Edwards has been brought in at flyhalf for Wales in their Nations Championship Test against against the Boks.

By Nick Said

Wales coach Steve Tandy has made six changes for the Nations Championship Test against the Springboks at Kings Park on Saturday, including a return to the starting XV for wing Louis Rees-Zammit and the selection of Dan Edwards at flyhalf.

Rees-Zammit replaces Ellis Mee from the side that lost 35-21 to Argentina last weekend, and forms a back three with Josh Adams and fullback Blair Murray.

Edwards comes into the side for Sam Costelow, while there is a new centre pairing as Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn have been preferred to Joe Hawkins and Eddie James respectively.

Captain Dewi Lake has won his fitness battle to start in the front row and will have props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis either side of him.

Teddy Williams comes into the team at lock to partner Adam Beard in the second row, while Alex Mann is included ahead of James Botham on the flank.

Wales team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Teddy Williams, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Dewi Lake, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Ben Warren, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-James Botham, 22-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 23-Joe Hawkins

Reuters