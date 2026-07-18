Rampant Springboks blank Wales to set up All Blacks showdown

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Kurt-Lee Arendse of the Springboks is challenged by Josh Adams of Wales during the 2026 Nations Championship game at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa on 18 July 2026.

And now for the real thing.

After seeing off their first three Northern Hemisphere teams 130-49, the next time the Springboks play on home soil it’ll be against the All Blacks, the only other unbeaten team in the Nations Championship.

South Africa condemned Wales to another pointless performance as they ran out 43-0 winners in Durban on Saturday night.

Had they not made so many silly errors — several of them the result of a slippery ball — they might have got close to their 73-0 demolition job in Cardiff last year.

World Rugby’s structure of this new tournament has guaranteed the Northern Hemisphere a spot in the final, but the only two sides remaining undefeated after three rounds come from the south.

That adds huge value to the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour that kicks off next month.

Saturday’s contest, as messy as it was, unearthed yet more talent, with the four debutants all looking the part, especially young flyhalf Vusi Moyo.

The No 10 played a hand in South Africa’s first try, fielding a kick upfield just inside the touchline and then timing a perfect pass inside to Aphelele Fassi who made a break to gain ground.

Cobus Wiese joined the charge forward before his brother, eighthman Jasper, broke through a tackle to score the opening try in the fifth minute. Moyo converted to bank his first international points.

The Bok scrum was as powerful as ever. When the Welsh had a 5m scrum, they got pushed backwards, with the referee awarding a scrum the other way and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach darted through. Moyo converted again.

Throughout the first half Moyo had his moments.

There was one piece of play that straddled brilliance and buffoonery where he dived over the touchline like a cricketer, knocking the ball back into the field of play, leaving it unguarded with the Welsh bearing down.

But Moyo popped up almost immediately and got to the ball first, diving onto to it to avoid the attention of the first Welsh wave. Then he was up and launching a great counter-attack that took the Boks back into the opposition half.

The youngster’s kicking varied. An early up-and-under didn’t travel far enough and Wales took control of the ball, but other kicks of his were good, especially the one that set up his team’s third try just before halftime, a cross-kick where Jesse Kriel gathered the loose ball to over in the corner.

The thing about great flyhalves is that they take time to master the craft; mistakes are part of the rite of passage.

Then again he was playing behind a dominant pack that is arguably the deadliest weapon in world rugby.

Veterans Pieter-Steph du Toit and Malcolm Marx were irrepressible as usual. Wiese the eighthman and his lock brother produced some good runs, and flanker Paul de Villiers was all over the field.

Props Gerhard Steenekamp and Carlu Sadie, another debutant, were immoveable, and Ruben van Heerden, also a first-timer, was solid.

And when the Boks had to defend, especially during a period of persistent pressure in the second half, where Wales kept winning penalties and pushing for the line, they proved impregnable.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has emphasised building his team’s depth for the World Cup, and this match underlined his talent at scrumhalf, where Cobus Reinach was impressive before being replaced by Hershel Jantjies, who set up his own try with a quick interchange with Jaco Williams, another debutant who scored a good try himself.

Fassi didn’t have the greatest game at fullback, but his replacement, Damian Williemse, showed his class the moment he came on.

Manie Libbok missed his first two conversion attempts, but his long pass set up Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try.

Erasmus has tested plenty of players in the last three Tests against England, Scotland and Wales.

Next up is a one-off away Test against Argentina on August 8 and then a four-match series against New Zealand where he may be less liberal with experimentation.

Scorers

South Africa 43 (19)

Tries: Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Jesse Kriel, Jaco Williams, Herschel Jantjies, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Paul de Villiers

Conversions: Vusi Moyo (3). Manie Libbok.

Wales 0 (0)