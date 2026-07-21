Junior Boks’ world title signals pipeline strength, says Saru president

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Junior Springboks captain Siphosethu Mnebelele and SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander (left) next to him address the media upon their return from winning the World U20 Rugby Championship in Georgia at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture:

South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander praised the triumphant Junior Springboks for their courage, discipline and skill when they returned to South Africa on Monday, having retained the Junior World Championship title in Georgia on Saturday.

The team and management were met and congratulated by Alexander on their return from their 16-5 victory over France in the final. The Junior Boks retained the title they won in Italy in 2025 when they defeated New Zealand 23-15.

Winning consecutive world titles at U20 level underscores the promise of a new generation ready to carry the Springbok legacy forward — Mark Alexander, Saru president

“Saru proudly salutes the Junior Springboks on their historic achievement in securing back‑to‑back World Rugby under‑20 Championship titles,” he said.

“Winning consecutive world titles at U20 level underscores the promise of a new generation ready to carry the Springbok legacy forward. The Junior Boks have inspired our nation, reminding us that discipline, unity and belief can conquer any challenge.

“On behalf of SA Rugby, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaches and management. We also thank the supporters at home and abroad whose unwavering encouragement fuels our teams. Our teams play for the 60-million-odd South Africans, and the inspiration they derive from the fans is a powerful part of their success.”

Celebrations for the #JuniorBoks on their arrival back to South Africa as #JuniorWorldChampionship winners 🇿🇦🥳 pic.twitter.com/YzV2YIgVvy — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 21, 2026

Alexander said SA Rugby was enjoying unprecedented success at all levels.

“With the Springboks having won consecutive Rugby World Cups, our Blitzboks reclaiming the World Rugby Sevens Series championship and now the Junior Boks securing back‑to‑back world titles, the evidence is clear: our pathways and pipeline are working, strong and healthy.

“These victories reflect the depth of our structures, the excellence of our coaching and the resilience of our players.

“This collective success belongs to South Africa and it strengthens our resolve to uphold the highest standards of rugby governance and performance.”

SA Rugby media