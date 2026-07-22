Ten back from injury as Erasmus names Bok squad to prepare for Argentina, All Blacks

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Coach Rassie Erasmus has adopted a strategic approach for the next leg of the Springboks’ season by naming a group of 43 players to begin preparations in Johannesburg on Sunday for the Test against Argentina and the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

The Boks meet the Pumas in Buenos Aires on August 8. Erasmus has released five players to play for their franchises in midweek matches against the All Blacks.

Ten seasoned Springboks make a return from injuries. They are Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Siya Kolisi (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handré Pollard (both flyhalves), Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie (both utility backs), André Esterhuizen (flanker and centre) and Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf).

The five players who will be released to their franchises are prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, No 8 Evan Roos, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, scrumhalf Embrose Papier and wing Jaco Williams.

Lock Ruben van Heerden, who made his Test debut against Wales last Saturday, is the only player in the squad named for the opening leg of the Nations Championship who was omitted from the two groups after making the move from the Stormers to Montpellier, as he finds his feet with his new French club. He remains on standby.

Paul de Villiers was simply outstanding during the first three rounds of the #NationsChampionship in that 6⃣ jersey 💪🇿🇦#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/xInwJQL5l3 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 20, 2026

“We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad for the [All Blacks] series,” Erasmus said. “And we decided splitting the squad into two groups will be best for the Springbok team and the players to play their way into the squad.

“Some players are returning from injury and need some valuable game time, so depending on how they progress from their injuries during next week’s training camp, we will decide who we will take to Argentina. The other guys in the 43-man squad will remain behind in Johannesburg with a group of coaches and management to begin preparing for the Tests against New Zealand.

“The players released to their franchises will also have an opportunity to face the All Blacks in their respective midweek games if they are selected, which will be invaluable for them once we decide on the final squad for series, so we see this as a win-win situation for the team and players.”

He said the Springboks “are limited in the number of players we can take to Argentina, so it makes sense to give everyone a fair chance to compete for spots in the squad [for the All Blacks]. Some of the players who will train in Johannesburg will be in the final stages of their recovery from injuries, which will allow them to do so under the supervision of our medical team.

“Then there are other players who have played a lot of rugby this year and for us during the Nations Championship and need a match off to allow their bodies to recover.”

The Wiese brothers were on the rampage in the first half against Wales 💥#SSRugby #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/LxYMIBj3hx — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 20, 2026

Erasmus stressed the challenge posed by Argentina: “They are a quality team and they have proved that in our previous clashes. In fact, they defeated us in Argentina the last time we faced them there in 2024, so we know how tough it is to win there and we intend to take a quality team to Buenos Aires.”

The Boks have the week off to spend time with their families. From Sunday they will train for a week before the travelling squad to Argentina departs for Buenos Aires in two groups on July 2 and 3.

The Boks face the All Blacks in four Tests, at:

Ellis Park on August 22;

Cape Town Stadium on August 29;

FNB Stadium on September 5; and

the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, US, on September 12.

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Wilco Louw (Stormers), Ox Nché (Sharks), Zachary Porthen (Stormers), Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Begles), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Boan Venter (Lions) ;

; Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears);

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears) ;

; Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon (both Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) ;

; Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls) ;

; Scrumhalves: Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne), Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Morné van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers) ;

; Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Handré Pollard (Bulls) ;

; Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) ;

; Outside and utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars), Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Stormers), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks), Damian Willemse (Stormers).

Players released to play for franchises in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series

Forwards: Ntuthuko Mchunu, Evan Roos, Andre-Hugo Venter (all Stormers) ;

; Backs: Jaco Williams (Sharks), Embrose Papier (Bulls) ;

; Standby: Ruben van Heerden (Montpellier).

SA Rugby media