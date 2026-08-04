Facing All Blacks will be magic moment for Stormers, says Dobson

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Junior Bok star Yaqeen Ahmed could start at flyhalf for the Stormers when they face the All Blacks in Cape Town on Friday

It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Stormers when they line up to face the All Blacks in the opening game of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, which kicks off in Cape Town on Friday, coach John Dobson says.

Adding spice to the occasion is speculation that exciting 20-year-old Junior Bok star Yaqeen Ahmed could start at flyhalf for the Cape side, with 22-year-old scrumhalf Imad Khan also in the frame to face the New Zealanders.

Stormers coach John Dobson (Andrew Boyers/Reuters)

Though Dobson says the timing of Friday’s clash is not ideal, the Stormers will do everything possible to make it a memorable occasion at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 7pm).

New Zealand’s seven-match tour of SA includes Tests against the Springboks and showdowns against United Rugby Championship sides the Stormers, Lions, Sharks and Bulls.

The Stormers are still in pre-season mode, almost seven weeks before they launch their United Rugby Championship campaign on September 25.

“It’s a terrible time for us to play in terms of player welfare, resting the guys, preparing for the URC,” Dobson said.

“But we can make it work.

“This is just too lekker and it is something the players dream of.

“We’re going all in to make Cape Town proud and provide a lekker once-off rugby occasion.

“The last Lions tour was such a disappointment with Covid, no travelling fans and empty stadia.

“This is extra special because the last All Blacks tour was exactly 30 years ago.

“You really build a narrative with touring teams. You get to know the opposition, the whole squad, all the sub-plots.”

All Back hooker Codie Taylor says he is looking forward to playing against SA teams again.

“It sucks not being able to come over here for Super Rugby,” he said.

“I used to love these tours, the contests we have against all the clubs.

“It’s a different brand of rugby to what we get back home — big physical men, great set-piece sides, but then also backs that can burn you pretty quick.

“I want to relish the opportunity to play these teams again.

“I was just remembering back to 2019, playing against the Stormers and what a game that was — we drew 19-19.

“The competitiveness is always there, even though we don’t play each other.

“Who knows, maybe one day it will happen again.

“There’s been a week off, and then we’ve come over here early to prepare for the Stormers.

“We’ve got a bigger squad for the midweek games, and it’s going to be tough.

“At the same time, it gives everyone an opportunity to work into those Test matches.

“This is the greatest challenge, the greatest rivalry.”

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixtures:

Friday: v Stormers, Cape Town Stadium

August 11: v Sharks, Kings Park

August 15: v Bulls, Loftus Versfeld

August 22: v Springboks, Ellis Park

August 25: v Lions, Ellis Park

August 29: v Springboks, Cape Town Stadium

September 5: v Springboks, FNB Stadium

September 12: v Springboks, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, US

The Herald