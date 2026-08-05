Brotherly love abounds for brutal Boks as Erasmus recalls World Cup winners for Pumas

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By Nick Said

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu returns to the Springbok team for the first time in 2026 when the mercurial flyhalf starts against Argentina on Saturday, hoping for a strong showing in the intriguing battle for the No 10 jersey for the Springboks.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was injured towards the end of the United Rugby Championship season and missed the Bok victories over England, Scotland and Wales in July, and has been chomping at the bit on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old will get his chance in Buenos Aires, having watched Handré Pollard, Manie Libbok and youngster Vusi Moyo start the three Tests last month.

Two-time World Cup winner Pollard is among the replacements this weekend and Feinberg-Mngomezulu believes what makes the Springbok environment so successful is how players competing for places lift their rivals.

“I don’t think people understand how much we help each other,” he said. “Today Handre is telling me about the field [in Buenos Aires], the dimensions, how close the stands are to the pitch.

"I love the fact that I know those guys when they do amazing things!"



Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on attending the Springboks vs England as a fan and the crazy experience being amongst all the supporters 💚🇿🇦#SSRugby | #Springboks pic.twitter.com/Af1R8g1Tgm — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 5, 2026

“We really take good care of each other. I have the utmost respect for Handre and what he’s done for the country and for this team. And not for a second will I see him as competition. He’s my mentor, he’s my friend and a great teammate to learn from.”

Coach Rassie Erasmus has already said Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Libbok and Pollard will go to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia if they stay fit and in form.

This week Feinberg-Mngomezulu is partnered with 36-year-old scrumhalf Cobus Reinach in a potentially electric half-back pairing featuring a duo who relish the playmaking role.

“I love Cobus. He really takes me under his wing, but we’re also good buddies,” Feinberg-Mngomezulu said. “Sharing the field with him is brilliant and it takes a lot of pressure off me.

“He likes pulling the ‘old’ card, but he’s fitter than a lot of the guys and he uses his experience to help guys like me.”

Erasmus recalled several World Cup winners late on Tuesday for the Pumas Test, including captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth, who will also play for the first time in 2026. Like Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Kolisi and Etzebeth return from injury.

Rassie Erasmus takes us through his changes for the Argentina game on Saturday and what he's expecting from the players returning from injury 🗣️#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/A4OSeQM5Dt — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 4, 2026

Wing Ethan Hooker and centre Andre Esterhuizen are also back in the mix, with scrumhalf Reinach capping off a backline packed with power and pace.

No 8 Cameron Hanekom and flanker Elrigh Louw round off the back row with Kolisi, while Etzebeth will be partnered by another returning veteran in Lood de Jager, who will hope to put persistent shoulder injuries behind him.

Johan Grobbelaar is at hooker, with props Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit either side of him.

Erasmus has chosen a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, with flyhalf Pollard included along with scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.

After the one-off Test against Argentina, the Springboks return to South Africa to face old foes New Zealand in a four-Test series starting in Johannesburg on August 22.

Springbok Team

15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Edwill van der Merwe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Elrigh Louw, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Boan Venter

Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Zachary Porthen, 19-Ben-Jason Dixon, 20-Cobus Wiese, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Morne van den Berg, 23-Handre Pollard