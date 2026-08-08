Boks outlast Argentina 17–10 in Buenos Aires

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Siya Kolisi limped off in the 24th minute with a hamstring injury.

That is the story from Buenos Aires more than the result. It is more than likely that he will miss the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series against the All Blacks.

The Springboks beat Argentina 17-10 after trailing 10-3 in the 38th minute.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, in the build-up, said he expected the Test to be a grind and a slog. He was realistic that several of the Boks had not played for some time and a handful were returning after long-term injury lay-offs.

Erasmus cautioned against any romantic notion that the Boks would go on the rampage against an Argentinean team that had beaten the Boks in their previous visit to Argentina.

He was not wrong.

The opening half was a hard watch for South Africans as the Boks struggled for any form of fluency and any hint of set-piece dominance.

It has been some time since the Boks played a half of rugby and did not win a scrum penalty. The lineout was inaccurate and the handling was clumsy.

Argentina were physical, and they were disciplined. They were also comfortable in the kick receive, and their wingers and back three, as a unit, easily handled the laboured kicking game of the Boks.

The individual who stood out was No 8 Cameron Hanekom in the pack, while No 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was busy from the outset.

There was little cohesion from the Boks, and it took 39 minutes for the Boks to strike, largely thanks to the hybrid playing qualities of inside centre Andre Esterhuizen.

The Sharks captain combined power in the tackle and accuracy in the offload to outside centre Canan Moodie, who was equally effective in his offload in the tackle. Aphelele Fassi did the basics superbly of catching, running and passing for right wing Edwill van der Merwe to score.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the conversion, and the first half ended 10-10.

The second half offered a bit more hope for the Boks, and the introduction of the remaining substitute forwards certainly improved the Boks’ effort.

The scores were still level after an hour, but the momentum was with the Boks, and they finally turned this into points through the power of their scrum.

Hanekom was the beneficiary of the collective effort of the scrum and the Boks led for the first time in the 63rd minute.

Replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard added the conversion to give the Boks a seven-point buffer.

Seasoned World Cup-winning locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager started the Test match after lengthy absences, and Etzebeth put in an 80-minute effort. He also captained the side in the absence of Kolisi.

Ethan Hooker got through 80 minutes, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu played 60 at flyhalf and the final 20 at fullback.

Erasmus would have gained so much from the Test match. It was the slog he expected, and it was, in many respects, ugly.

But it was a necessary hit-out for those Boks who have had minimal match minutes.

TimesLIVE