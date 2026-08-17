Question marks remain over fitness of Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche

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Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and prop Ox Nche are still doubtful for the opening Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday, although coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday said they could yet prove their fitness.

“The only two doubtful players … Siya and Ox, I wouldn’t say they’re injured still, I think it’s niggles,“ Erasmus told a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

“If they get through today it probably might be good for us,” he added, saying Franco Mostert was “looking good”.

Kolisi left the field early during the one-off contest against Argentina in Buenos Aires earlier this month after hurting the hamstring that had kept him out the opening three Nations Championship matches against England, Scotland and Wales.

Nche suffered a knee injury in the opener against England more than a month ago.