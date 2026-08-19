Rassie lands first blow in battle of minds ahead of Boks-All Blacks opening Test

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The mind games kicked off this week ahead of Saturday’s opening Test in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus landing an early blow in the psychological battle for dominance over New Zealand.

Never one to miss an opportunity to keep his opponents guessing, Erasmus dismissed talk that the Boks would attempt to slow down a revved-up All Blacks who want the action to be fast and furious at Ellis Park (kick-off 5.10pm).

To back up his argument about the Boks’ perceived style of play, Erasmus brought his team’s law advisor and former top referee Jaco Peyper into a media briefing this week to provide expert analysis on the claims of slow play levelled against his team’s set piece time.

An animated Erasmus shot down suggestions in the media that the Boks’ teams have been slowing down play.

Serfontein ➡️ JDV ➡️ Hendricks ➡️ Serfontein ➡️ Hougaard



When you think of #RugbysGreatestRivalry at Ellis Park, this one always comes to mind 👏 pic.twitter.com/KCcZlpq6Uk — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 18, 2026

“There are always three truths. New Zealand’s truth, the truth people believe, and our truth,” he said.

“In our last two games against New Zealand in Auckland and Wellington, people can go and look at those games and ask whether we’re slowing those down.

“They beat us in Auckland, and we got a good result in Wellington.

“We believe there’s a certain way to win big games and we think it will be a grind.

“When you’re under pressure and you attack, it’s tough to maintain cohesion, so we will try to find a balance when games are really tight, but we have a system to fall back on that protects the players.

“Since Tony Brown [former All Blacks flyhalf and current Springbok assistant coach] has been with us, we feel as though we’ve been on the right track.

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Running over Barrett and through the centre to dot down at Ellis Park in 2013 💥



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“But we always want to keep something to fall back on when the pressure is really on.”

Peyper said: “The law is very clear. From the moment the referee puts his foot down to mark the spot — not from the whistle, but from when the foot goes down — there is 30 seconds to form a lineout or scrum. Not to get the ball in, but to form.

“We have to adhere to that, and we train for it. You can do whatever you want inside those 30 seconds. There’s nothing in the law that says you can’t idle before the mark is given.

“Once the referee gives the mark, the 30 seconds start. Even if you attempt a quick throw-in after the referee has made his mark, the clock is already ticking.

“However, if the defending team is ready to play, they don’t have to wait for you. That’s where the pressure comes.”

Franco Mostert is really looking well, and I wouldn’t say Siya and Ox are still injured; it’s niggles. If they get through training, they might be good for us. — Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus, who will name his team on Thursday, said the only two injury concerns in the squad at this stage were regular captain Siya Kolisi and prop Ox Nche, but he gave a clean bill of health for the rest of his group at their training camp in Johannesburg.

“The only two doubtful players are Siya and Ox, who are coming along well,” he said.

“Injury-wise, they are probably the only two doubtful players,” the head coach confirmed before providing an update on lock Franco Mostert.

“Franco Mostert is really looking well, and I wouldn’t say Siya and Ox are still injured; it’s niggles. If they get through training, they might be good for us.”

Erasmus said a decision to delay the team naming until Thursday was in respect to the All Blacks and a call made in order not to give their opponents any kind of advantage.

“For this one specifically, we think the less time they have to prepare for our team, the better. It’s not an arrogance thing, it is respect.”

The Herald