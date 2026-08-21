POLL | Will the Boks miss Siya Kolisi during crucial Test against the All Blacks?

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Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will not play in Saturday's Test against the All Blacks due to a hamstring injury. File photo:

The Springboks will be without captain Siya Kolisi this weekend during their opening Test match against the All Blacks due to a hamstring injury. The two rivals will go head-to-head at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus reportedly took a precautionary decision not to select him for the clash to allow him time to recover. Erasmus said Kolisi trained well during the week and was fit but he did not want to risk him playing.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will step up as captain in Kolisi’s absence.

“We are playing four Tests against the All Blacks and Pieter has been playing well, so we are excited to give him a chance this weekend in what will be his first Test match as captain against New Zealand, while taking a precautionary approach to Siya’s return,” Erasmus said.

The Springboks are expecting a tough contest against the All Blacks, he added. “They are a quality team and they’re very well coached, so we are preparing for an 80-minute grind.”

South Africa have won five of their last six Test matches against New Zealand.