Springboks versus All Blacks — numbers, facts and figures

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New Zealand's Will Jordan and Codie Taylor in action against Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard during the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, which was won 12-11 by South Africa. Picture:

The Springbok versus All Black series that kicks off at Ellis Park on Saturday isn’t just a face-off between the two top-ranked teams in the world, it’s also a battle for the supreme crown in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

After 12 series the spoils have been shared at five wins apiece with two drawn; the 13th showdown of four matches is likely to be unlucky for one side.

The series also offers flyhalf Handré Pollard, South Africa’s leading points-scorer against New Zealand, the opportunity to move into the sole lead as the most prolific kicker of penalties and dropped goals.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has said he’ll use all three No 10s during the series.

Pollard is currently alongside former flyhalf Morné Steyn with most penalties converted, and he’s level with past fullback Percy Montgomery for dropped goals. Pollard is the leader for most conversions achieved.

If anyone is going to catch Bryan Habana as South Africa’s top try-scorer against New Zealand, the best bets are hooker Malcolm Marx (two away) and winger Cheslin Kolbe (three away).

Here is a glance at the facts, numbers and figures of the Bok versus All Black rivalry:

Total matches played: P110 — W43, L63, D4

Results where the margin was a converted try or less: 53 (24 won by South Africa + 25 by New Zealand)

Record in SA: P54 — W28, L25, D1

Record in NZ: P48 — W11, L34, D3

Record on neutral territory: P8 — W4, L4

Series results

2026 — home, ??? — W?, L?, D? Captain: Pieter-Steph du Toit

1996 — home, lost — W1, L2 Captain: Gary Teichmann

1994 — away, lost — W0, L2, D1 Captains: Francois Pienaar & Tiaan Strauss (1 match)

1981 — away, lost — W1, L2 Captains: Wynand Claassen & Theuns Stofberg (1 match)

1976 — home, won — W3, L1 Captain: Morné du Plessis (son of 1949 series captain Felix du Plessis)

1970 — home, won — W3, L1 Captain: Dawie de Villiers

1965 — away, lost — W1, L3 Captains: Dawie de Villiers & Nelie Smith (1 match)

1960 — home, won — W2, L1, D1 Captains: Roy Dryburgh & Avril Malan (2 matches each)

1956 — away, lost — W1, L3 Captains: Basie Vivier & Salty du Rand (1 match)

1949 — home, won — W4, L0 Captains: Felix du Plessis & Basil Kenyon (1 match)

1937 — away, won — W2, L1 Captains: Phil Nel & Danie Craven (1 match)

1928 — home, drawn — W2, L2 Captain: Phil Mostert

1921 — away, drawn — W1, L1, D1 Captain: Boy Morkel

Bok v All Black results at the three local RGR 2026 venues

Ellis Park: P16 — W10, L6

Cape Town Stadium: P1 — W1 (Newlands: P10 — W3, L7)

FNB Stadium: P2 — W0, L2

Bok v All Black results since Rassie Erasmus took over as coach (2018 onwards)

P15 — W8, L6, D1

Erasmus’s record at home: P5 — W3, L2

Erasmus’s record in NZ: P5 — W2, L2, D1

Erasmus’s record on neutral territory: P5 — W3, L2

Results in the five-point try era (1992 onwards)

P73 — W23, L48, D2 (34 matches played at home)

Results in the four-point try era (1976 — 1981)

P7 — W4, L3 (four matches played at home)

Results in three-point try era (until 1970)

P30 — W16, L12, D2 (16 matches played at home)

Top points-scorers against the All Blacks

169 — Handré Pollard

139 — Morné Steyn

106 — Percy Montgomery

54 — Joel Stransky

44 — Naas Botha

Multiple try-scorers against the All Blacks

8 — Bryan Habana

6 — Malcolm Marx, Joost van der Westhuizen

5 — Cheslin Kolbe, Jean de Villiers

4 — Kwagga Smith, Willie le Roux, Jaque Fourie, Fourie du Preez, Marius Joubert

3 — Schalk Burger, Breyton Paulse, Ray Mordt, Gert Muller

2 — Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Handré Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi, Enrico Januarie, Aphiwe Dantyi, Werner Swanepoel, Robbie Fleck, Pieter Rossouw, Ruben Kruger, André Joubert, Danie Gerber, Gerrie Germishuys, Gertjie Barnard, John Gainsford, Keith Oxlee, Freddy Turner, Louis Babrow, DO Williams

Penalties kicked against the All Blacks

36 — Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn

20 — Percy Montgomery

14 — Joel Stransky

10 — Okey Geffin, Braam van Straaten.

9 — Ian McCallum

8 — Naas Botha, Gerald Bosch

7 — Elton Jantjies

6 — André Pretorius, André Joubert

5 — Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Henry Honiball, Derick Hougaard

4 — Butch James, Louis Koen, Jannie de Beer, Dick Lockyear

3 — Francois Steyn, Theo van Rensburg, Bennie Osler

2 — Pat Lambie, Johan Goosen, Ruan Pienaar, Gaffie du Toit, Gavin Johnson, Tiny Naude

1 — Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Roy Dryburgh, Gerry Brand, Phil Mostert

Conversions landed against the All Blacks

21 — Handré Pollard

16 — Percy Montgomery

10 — Manie Libbok, Morné Steyn

7 — Naas Botha

6 — André Pretorius

5 — Braam van Straaten, Jannie de Beer

4 — Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Henry Honiball, Ian McCallum

3 — Elton Jantjies, Joel Stransky, Gerald Bosch, Dick Lockyear, Gerry Brand

2 — Tiny Naude, Bennie Osler, Gerhard Morkel

1 — Cheslin Kolbe, Johan Goosen, Francois Steyn, Louis Koen, Gaffie du Toit, Gavin Johnson, Roy Dryburgh, Okey Geffin

Dropped goals slotted against the All Blacks

3 — Handré Pollard, Percy Montgomery

2 — Joel Stransky, Morné Steyn, André Pretorius, Naas Botha, Hansie Brewis, Bennie Osler

1 — Elton Jantjies, Butch James, Louis Koen, Werner Greeff, Gerald Bosch, Dawie Snyman, Ian Robertson, Piet Visagie, Keith Oxlee, Jimmy White, Gerhard Morkel

Three tries in a match v All Blacks

Marius Joubert (Aug 3 2004); Ray Mordt (Sep 12 1981)

Most points scored in a match v All Blacks

Morné Steyn (Aug 1 2009) — 31: 1 try, 1 conversion, 8 penalties

Scoring a try, conversion, penalty and dropped goal in a single match v All Blacks

André Pretorius (Aug 10 2002)

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