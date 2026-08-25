Erasmus wants Springboks to turn hurt into heat after opening defeat

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By Mark Gleeson

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus wants his team to turn the hurt of their weekend defeat by the All Blacks into fuel to get themselves back into contention in the four-Test series.

South Africa lost their top world ranking when New Zealand won the opening Test 33-16 at Ellis Park on Saturday, outscoring their hosts five tries to one as they saw off the Boks’ efforts to muscle them into submission.

The world champions had been favourites before the start of the first Test of the Kiwis’ eight-match tour.

“One could see the hurt on everyone’s faces after Saturday’s match, and we know what we have to do to bounce back strongly this week,” Erasmus said as he announced the line-up for the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

🗣️ "We've got much more to lose in this game."



Rassie Erasmus on the Springboks bouncing back in Cape Town and their response to losing at Ellis Park.#SSRugby | #RugbysGreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/M30CwdNcAt — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 24, 2026

“There were a handful of positives and negatives last week, but the main thing that let us down was that we created so many chances, but mistakes at crucial times cost us,” Erasmus said on Monday.

“We are angry with each other. The coaches did and said stupid things. The players did stupid things on the pitch.

“I personally made wrong calls on some of the tactics we wanted to try and do inside their 22. It didn’t work and that’s on me.”

Erasmus went back to naming his side early, but kept the All Blacks guessing by putting flanker Siya Kolisi back in the side if the inspirational captain proves his fitness. If not, Paul de Villiers will stay in the starting line-up.