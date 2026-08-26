All Blacks flanker Segner ruled out of rest of Boks tour

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The All Blacks' Anton Segner is handed the player of the match awards after their tour match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on August 15 2026.

Flanker Anton Segner has been ruled out of the rest of New Zealand’s tour of South Africa after ankle surgery, says coach Dave Rennie.

German-born Segner was a late withdrawal from the All Blacks’ match-day squad for the first Test at Ellis Park after complaining of a swollen ankle, which was later diagnosed as acute inflammatory arthritis.

Rennie said Segner needed keyhole surgery to clean the ankle out.

“He’ll come with us to Cape Town but he won’t take part in the rest of the tour,” Rennie said after the All Blacks’ 41-35 win over the Lions at Ellis Park.

Rennie said no replacements would be called up as he believed the squad had enough loose forwards to cover them for the three remaining tests in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Baltimore.

The All Blacks remain unbeaten on tour, having claimed wins over four provincial opponents and upset the Springboks 33-16 at Ellis Park.

Reuters