Cobus Reinach was there before when Boks turned tables on All Blacks

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Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach knows what it’s like to lose to the All Blacks and then bounce back to beat them a week later.

Last year he came on as a substitute in South Africa’s 24-17 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland and a week later started for the Boks as they tore through the home side in Wellington to win by a record 43-10.

At Ellis Park on Saturday night he came on as a replacement in the dismal opening Test the Springboks lost 33-16, and he’s in the starting XV for the second match of the four-game series at Cape Town Stadium.

He’s sounding positive ahead of the crucial showdown the hosts must win if they want to take the series.

“When we looked at the game on Monday, we were so close,” said Reinach, who spent just 13 minutes on the field before getting yellow-carded.

🗣️ "We've got much more to lose in this game."



Rassie Erasmus on the Springboks bouncing back in Cape Town and their response to losing at Ellis Park.#SSRugby | #RugbysGreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/M30CwdNcAt — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 24, 2026

“We were very dominant throughout the whole game or up until 60 minutes and we were just a bit inaccurate in a few departments.

“We have this week to fix it, and then lucky enough in this competition we’ve got four chances to keep going at it and get our game better.”

Reinach received his marching orders a minute after substitute loose forward Marco van Staden had been yellow-carded, leaving the Boks two men down.

He was philosophical about the infringements this week. “That’s credit to them. They put us under pressure and made us do things that led to the yellows. They did a good job there.

“It’s now for us to look at that and see how we can defend that better or make a different plan. But, ja, review after a loss is never good, but it’s learnings and as long as we learn as a team and grow as a team and get our game better.”

The All Blacks make it happen on the set-piece 👏



Luke Jacobson gets their fourth of the night 🇳🇿💥



📺 Stream #RugbysGreatestRivalry on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/H6IDMstM0z — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 22, 2026

The 36-year-old highlighted the All Blacks’ strategy of attacking the breakdown area, which the Boks have been working on this week.

“They went after our breakdown quite hard, trying to slow our ball by throwing their legs around and things like that.

“We felt the pressure and we know we need to get the ball out somehow, so when we get on to the field we find ways to do it. The guys, when we train against each other, we try to emulate it and see how we can improve.”

While some might view Reinach as one of the South African villains of the first Test, Rassie Erasmus insisted that he as coach was the one to blame.

“I think this game was very much a lot about decisions I made during the week, trying to change things up, being too clever,” he said, adding he had been over-analytical in the build-up and had failed to make a contingency plan for the early injury-enforced exit of winger Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Erasmus has already said he erred by putting Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre and should rather have kept his midfield pairing intact by playing Manie Libbok at flyhalf and moving Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback and Damian Willemse to wing.

It’s definitely also not the players that lost the game for us. — Rassie Erasmus

That would have allowed him to stick to his plan of bringing the hybrid player on as a loose forward.

The coach, unusually facing the media for a second day in a row, insisted he wasn’t shielding the players from blame, but rather taking the responsibility for his own failings.

“The truth is that a lot of the things that we asked from them they did and the plan didn’t win the game for us.

“It’s definitely also not the players that lost the game for us.”

The second Test will see another major milestone with Pieter-Steph du Toit — who took over the captaincy in Siya Kolisi’s absence in his last four matches — earning his 100th cap.

Reinach played tribute to the iconic flanker. “He’s probably not the most vocal guy but he talks in the way he plays and he leads in the way he plays.

“And, ja, I’ll rather play with him than against him.”