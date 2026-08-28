Rugby

Handre Pollard ruled out of second Test, Cheslin Kolbe returns for Kurt-Lee Arendse

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Handre Pollard preparing to kick a penalty against the All Blacks in the 2023 World Cup final. File photo: (Gonzalo Fuentes)

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has been ruled out of the second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday, with Cheslin Kolbe coming in for Kurt-Lee Arendse in another late change.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will replace Pollard in the starting XV, with Manie Libbok moving onto the bench as flyhalf cover, SA Rugby announced on its website.

Pollard picked up a niggle at training on Wednesday. After being assessed on Friday morning, the decision was made to withdraw him from the team.

Kolbe, who had the kicking duties in the first Test, had recovered fully from the knock that saw him leave the field at Ellis Park, where New Zealand won 33-16 for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Springbok team

(15-1): Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok.

TimesLIVE


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