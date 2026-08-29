Springboks hold on to win second Test and leve series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siya Kolisi celebrates scoring the Springboks' third try against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks, leading by 16 points in the second half, held on to win the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday 33-26 and draw level at 1-1 in the four-match series.

Captain Siya Kolisi made his presence felt as he scored one of his side’s three first-half tries and put in a spectacular hit on the tourists’ skipper, Ardie Savea, to give the home crowd something extra to cheer about.

But once again it was the New Zealanders who finished the game in the ascendancy and again winning the try count at 4-3.

The real difference for South Africa were the lineouts, where Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Ruan Nortje stole or disrupted All Black ball at key moments.

And, of course, the deadly boot of Cheslin Kolbe who slotted four penalties and three conversions for a personal tally of 18 points.

Scorers:

South Africa 33 (24)

Tries: Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Siya Kolisi.

Conversions: Cheslin Kolbe (3)

Penalties: Kolbe (4)

New Zealand 26 (14)

Tries: Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Ardie Savea.

Conversions: Ruben Love (3)