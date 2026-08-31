Cheslin Kolbe moves to fullback for third Test, front row moved around for starting XV

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Cheslin Kolbe takes on his opposite number, Leroy Carter of the All Blacks, in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture:

Cheslin Kolbe has moved to fullback to replace Damian Willemse for the third Test at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday, with series delicately positioned at 1-1.

Kurt-Lee Arendse will take Kolbe’s place at right wing.

The only other changes are the front row with Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw in the starting line-up and Gerhard Steenekamp, Deon Fourie and Thomas du Toit on the bench, though they were switched around shortly before the second Test in Cape Town.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday Willemse, who had a hamstring injury, should be ready for the final fourth Test in Baltimore.

“He pulled the hamstring, grade one, so he should be on the plane on Sunday,” he said, adding flyhalf Handre Pollard, who was withdrawn ahead of the second Test because of a calf niggle, scrumhalf Grant Williams and midfielder Canan Moodie were expected to be on the flight as well.

“They’ll be ready for selection next week.”

The two sides have played twice at the Calabash, which staged the 2010 Fifa World Cup final, with New Zealand winning both matches in 2010 and 2012.

The Springbok team to play the All Blacks in the third Test at FNB stadium:

(15-1): Cheslyn Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Substitutes: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok.

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