On-field foes Boks and All Blacks to fly together for series decider in US

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, right, speaks with his New Zealand counterpart, Dave Rennie, before the second Test in Cape Town. The Springboks and All Blacks will board the same flight to Baltimore ahead of the series decider. Picture:

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Rivals today, travelling companions tomorrow. The Springboks and the All Blacks will share a charter flight when they travel to Baltimore for the deciding fourth Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, when asked about travel arrangements for the US leg of the tour, said both sides were in the same boat, so to speak.

“Luckily it’s exactly the same for both teams. We fly on the same charter, us and New Zealand on the same plane.

“We always do it for Argentina. When we play Argentina here [after playing there], the next day all on the same flight and I sit here and [Argentina coach Felipe] Contepomi sits there and it’s kind of a weird thing to do.”

No matter the result of the third Test at Soccer City on Saturday — either one team will be leading 2-1 or, in the case of a draw, they will be locked at 1-1 — the series will go down to the fourth match.

“Normally the coaches and the most caps sit in business class, and then the other boys sit in economy, but they’ve got a whole [row] for themselves so they can lie down.

“But it’s an interesting one because yesterday you were going hard at each other, and now we’re sitting in a plane for many hours ... it’s an interesting experience, and the recovery is going to be important, but it’s the same for both.”

The fourth Test at the 70,000-seater M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL team the Baltimore Ravens, will kick off at 11pm next Saturday, September 12.

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