Springboks want to secure 2-1 win over All Blacks on home soil, says Stick

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Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks want to win the South African leg of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, assistant coach Mzandile Stick said on Friday ahead of the crucial third Test against the All Blacks in Soweto on Saturday.

South Africa and New Zealand are 1-1 in the four-match series, which ends in Baltimore next weekend.

But there is extra motivation in winning at Soccer City to secure a 2-1 advantage for the South African matches, Stick said.

“If you listen to their [New Zealand’s] media, if they win tomorrow they will claim that they’ve beaten South Africa 2-1 in South Africa,” Stick said at the captain’s press conference alongside Siya Kolisi.

“So they will own the rights. We are well aware of what is their motivation in this game. Again, we want to protect what we stand for as South Africans,” he said, adding a win would also be a crucial step towards taking the full series.

“The team that’s going to win tomorrow has got a better chance to win the competition when you go to [the US]. The team that loses tomorrow won’t win the competition. They can only play to draw …

“Both teams will be desperate to have proper results tomorrow … we have to protect the series in South Africa in the sense of them not winning 2-1.”

The All Blacks have won a series in South Africa only once before, taking the 1996 competition 2-1.

For Kolisi, he’d like to make the final match on home soil for the year count as a thank-you to the fans, with the added motivation of the Soweto venue being a thank-you to those who had fought for democracy.

“To be also thankful for the people that come from there and fought for me and him [Stick] to be sitting here today.

“It’s a way for us to say thank you because we know there are so many that fought for the freedom that we have today.”

The captain also wanted to express his gratitude to all Springbok supporters.

“We obviously want to win the game, just to say thank you to the people of South Africa … the numbers that they show up in at the stadium and the vibe that’s in there, we feel it.

“And we see even the people that can’t afford to come, when when you’re driving on the bus and homeless people who just get up and they scream, and people who make an effort to give others an opportunity to watch us play. That’s also been really special …

“Hopefully we can give them a good memory.”

Kolisi is set to overhaul Jon Smith for most wins as Bok captain, with both men on 54, but that itself was not a motivation.

“The amount of wins as captain is team stuff. I can’t be happy or excited about that. As long as we win I’m happy because the team wins. I always say it’s a team achievement, that it’s not really my achievement.”

Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese will also become the longest-serving Springbok loose forward combination, surpassing the 17 matches he, Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen played together.

“It’s been really great … learning one another and understanding what the other one is good at and accepting your role in that and what’s best for the team.

“I think that’s what has made us work so well together as a group.”

The match kicks off at 5.10pm.