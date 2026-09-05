Bok women fall to Kiwi flair

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Braxton Sorensen-McGee of the Black Ferns on her way to scoring a try against the Springbok Women at Soccer City on Saturday.

When they talk about the scrum being part of South Africa’s DNA, they mean almost every rugby player — man or woman.

The Springbok women, ranked 10th in the world, out-scrummed the second-ranked New Zealand pack in the curtain-raiser at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Sanelisiwe Charlie and captain Babalwa Latsha were as dominant as Wilco Louw and Ox Nché — if not more so — and their mauls were a great weapon too, but the Black Ferns had their own genetic strands of speed and skill to notch up a 52-20 win.

This was only the third time these two sides faced each other and the first time outside a World Cup, with the Kiwis winning 55-3 in 2010 and then 46-17 in their quarterfinal last year.

Latsha’s charges couldn’t complain about the amount of ball they had

Yesterday’s contest might have been much closer had it not been for some missed tackles, a few poor feeds at the lineout and sloppy handling at critical times.

Latsha’s charges couldn’t complain about the amount of ball they had.

The visitors needed just two minutes to get on the scoreboard when flanker Elinor-Plum King dotted down at the end of an expansive attack.

Boks find their feet

After that, the Bok women started imposing themselves up-front, keeping the ball in hand and setting up phases with forays close to the rucks, although they struggled initially to convert that into territorial advantage.

It was only when scrumhalf Unam Tose dummied a kick under pressure and then launched an up-and-under that allowed her teammates to catch the New Zealand defenders, but they were unable to contain them.

The Black Ferns counterattacked and fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee eventually sold a dummy before making her way to the tryline for the first of her two five-pointers.

The Bok women, however, were not done. They used their pack to maul their way forward, with hooker Lindelwa Gwala getting the ball down after an attacking lineout.

The home side got themselves another attacking lineout in a similar spot, but a throw that sailed over the teams cost them momentum. But they eventually forced their way over. After tormenting the Kiwi pack and winning a penalty near the tryline, Tose took a quick tap and flipped the ball to inside-centre Aphiwe Ngwevu, who burst through and managed to get the ball down to reduce the deficit to two points.

Tose, Ngwevu and right-wing Alichia Arries, whose tackling added impetus to her team’s aerial attacks, stood out in the backline.

Kiwis hit back

The Black Ferns were dangerous from afar, and their left-wing, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, produced a great run, scything her way to the tryline to help set up her side’s third try shortly before halftime.

The dangerous Sorensen-McGee scored again just before halftime for a 24-10 lead.

The Black Ferns were given four yellow cards, two of them at almost the same time in the second half, but the South Africans were unable to make it count.

The Bok women’s failure to score with a two-player overlap late in the second half summed up their inability to finish.

But they can scrum and maul.

Scorers

New Zealand: 52 (24)

Tries: Elinor-Plum King (2), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (2), Chryss Viliko, Maia Joseph, Amarante Sititi, Mamma Mo’onia Vaipulu

Conversions: Hannah King, Sorensen-McGee (5)

South Africa: 20 (10)

Tries: Lindelwa Gwala, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Vainah Ubisi (2)