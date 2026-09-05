Lood looks to lock World Cup spot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lood de Jager at a training session at Cape Town Stadium before the second Test against the All Blacks.

Lood de Jager’s battle with a potentially dangerous heart condition three years ago enhanced his love for rugby and other elements of life he had taken for granted.

The giant Springbok lock has experienced multiple shoulder, knee and leg injuries over the years, but the most serious came when he suffered pericarditis, inflammation of the protective sac around the heart.

It was caused by training while he had a viral infection.

He first felt the effects while in Argentina in 2023. “I was short of breath. I felt as if someone was pressing on my chest,” De Jager recalled during an interview with journalists this week.

“I saw a specialist in Johannesburg, and he made the diagnosis the day before the World Cup squad was announced, and I was ruled out,” said the forward, a member of the victorious 2019 Bok World Cup squad.

“As soon as anybody hears it’s your heart, it’s like the red lights go off; everybody starts to panic, and initially I was in a bit of an anxious state. But once you sit down with the specialist and they take you through how we’re going to control it and they tell you it’s serious, but you can recover from this and you get a bit of a timeline and a rehab plan, then things start to settle down.

Out of breath

“The big thing is you don’t have any energy; you feel just flat. Initially when I just walked up a flight of stairs, I was out of breath.”

De Jager had to monitor his heart rate carefully and slowly build up his strength by walking around the neighbourhood in Paarl.

I used to look at the old guys and I was like, ‘that guy’s 33, how’s he still playing rugby?’ And now I’m 33, and I’m like ‘okay, now I understand’. You still have that hunger, you still feel you can do it and you want to do it — Lood de Jager, Springbok lock

His recovery took about four months. “In a weird way it was actually for me a good thing because I got an appreciation for things you take for granted, like running or being able to train and being able to be fit.”

De Jager was a youngster at the 2015 World Cup and more than a decade later is one of only a few survivors from then, along with Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“I used to look at the old guys and I was like, ‘that guy’s 33, how’s he still playing rugby?’ And now I’m 33, and I’m like ‘okay, now I understand’. You still have that hunger, you still feel you can do it and you want to do it,” he said.

Biggest battle

The Japan-based player echoed the view of scrum coach Daan Human that the Boks wanted to bulldoze straight upfield. All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has accused the South African front-rowers of walking around.

De Jager said the tightheads and looseheads had the toughest job at scrum time. “The props have the biggest battle to fight. For us [locks] it’s just applying as much pressure as we can, scrumming as hard as we can, and the prop needs to win his battle against the other prop.

“I think our system is pretty simple — we want to scrum through the middle.”

While the scrum is a focus at training, they spend more time on lineouts because there are more formations and situations to prepare for.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into that on both ends, on our ball and on their ball, especially against a team like New Zealand, which is so dangerous with the ball. You have to try and disrupt them as much as you can.”

No excuse being tall

De Jager was philosophical about the cards he’s received, like the yellow he was given late in the second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town and the red against France last year — both by referee Angus Gardner.

“The ref gets a job to do and the TMO gets a job to do. That decision has to be made quickly. You just have to accept it and hope the team adapts well to the disruption of the card and hopefully you get the win.”

Tackling shorter players was something they trained for. “It’s not really an excuse being tall,” said De Jager, who stands at 2.04m.

“Sometimes it’s a dynamic situation; it’s a winger stepping later, and you try to adjust, and obviously then, as a tall guy, it takes you a bit longer to adjust. All our tall guys try to level-change and make sure we enter the tackles at the right height, but sometimes you get it wrong.”

De Jager, who rates the two Van Heerdens, Emile and JF, as good future No 5s, would like to get into coaching when he’s done playing.

When will that be?

“A week in rugby is a long time. I just want to make sure I’m fit so I can get on the plane to the [2027] World Cup. After that we’ll see.”