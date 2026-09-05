Springboks clinch series over All Blacks with 29-24 win

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South Africa celebrates with victory, Morne van den Berg of South Africa (r) during the 2026 Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, 3rd Test match between the Springbok v All Blacks at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 5 September 2026.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 29-24 to ensure they cannot lose the four Test series.

The fabulous win, played out in front of a passionate crowd of 85 500 at FNB Stadium, secured the Springboks the home series 2-1.

It means that Sean Fitzpatrick’s 1996 squad remains the only All Blacks to win a series in South Africa.

The two teams were tied 12-all at half time.

Both teams scored four tries, but the visitors fourth try came after the hooter.

The All Blacks, who led 7-0 and then 12-5 in the first half, were the first to score in the second half to take a 17-12 lead.

But in the period 50 minutes to 78 it was all South Africa as the hosts upped the intensity defensively and controlled the set piece.

The Boks, in this period scored two tries, one from a scrum penalty try and the fourth a spectacular maul try in which they marched the All Blacks back 30 metres.

Hooker. Malcolm Marx scored from the maul and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the conversion and a long range penalty to make the match and the series safe for South Africa.

Ethan Hooker, at left wing, was the official Player of the Match. He was irresistible on attack and defence.

The Springboks substitues also proved decisive in the final quarter.

In the preceding two Test matches the Boks had failed to score in the final quarter and had lost the last 30 minutes in both Tests 33-3.

But when it mattered most, in the third Test in South Africa, the Boks were dominant in the third and fourth quarters. Having trailed 12-5 after 25 minutes, they lead 29-17 going into the final 10 minutes.

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea was inspiration in the opening half, scoring two tries and leading with conviction. His tour ended in the 32nd minute because of injury and it coincided with a significant momentum shift in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

The Springboks, courtesy of a Jasper Wiese linebreak and wonderful run from replacement back Manie Libbok came close to scoring. The All Blacks flyhalf Ruben Love was penalised for a professional foul and from the resulting penalty scrum the Boks were awarded a penalty try as the New Zealand scrum folded.

The All Blacks scrum was strong on their own feed but always under pressure on the Boks put ins.

The visitors backs continued their marvelous tour and Test series form in the first half. Despite a swirling and difficult wind they were able to make their long passes, catch the ball and consistently trouble the Springboks defence.

The All Blacks had scored nine tries in the opening two Tests and they had added two more by the 25th minute, courtesy of Savea.

Their attack looked composed and their kicking game was accurate and measured.

The Boks, in the opening half, looked more frantic than fabulous as a collective.

Individually there were big performances from inside centre Damian de Allende, Wiese, lock Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

The All Blacks set piece in the first half stood firm, despite all the pre-match narrative of their supposed vulnerability.

The Boks backs were disrupted with Cheslin Kolbe’s early departure because of injury and they lacked the fluency of their Kiwi counterparts.

The breakdown proved a wonderful contest and neither side had dominance in the opening half.

The teams finished 12-all at halftime but the early momentum was with the All Blacks and they were the more dangerous team.

The occasion was terrific and this would have been the seen of the 2023 World Cup final, had South Africa hosted the World Cup.

That final, played at the Stade de France, featured these two giants of World rugby. The Boks won by a point and on Saturday not a point could separate them at halftime.

But in the final quarter on Saturday night the world champion Springboks were comfortably the best team on the night and the best team in the world.

Siya Kolisi, as captain, also set a record of 55 wins.

Scorers

Springboks

Tries – Kurt-Lee Arendse, penalty try, Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx

Conversions – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2)

Penalties – Feinberg-Mngomezulu