Rugby

All Blacks suffer another injury setback

Jacobson joins Savea and Tupaea on injury list before final Test

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Luke Jacobson of New Zealand is challenged by Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa during the 2026 Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour match between South Africa and New Zealand at FNB Stadium on September 5. Picture: (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

New Zealand will have to do without another of their starters for next weekend’s final Test match against South Africa after Luke Jacobson was added to the injury list following Saturday’s defeat in the third Test.

Jacobson has an elbow injury and joins captain Ardie Savea and centre Quinn Tupaea, who will miss out on the trip to Baltimore in the US for the last international of the All Blacks’ South Africa tour. It will be played next Saturday.

Savea dislocated a shoulder in the first half of Saturday’s 29-24 defeat to the Springboks at FNB Stadium in a major blow to Kiwi hopes while centre Tupaea sustained a knee ligament tear, All Blacks officials said.

South Africa, who lead the series 2-1, head to the US without star winger Cheslin Kolbe, who broke his jaw in Saturday’s clash.

TimesLIVE


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