Veteran centre Damian de Allende still learning his trade in the midfield

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Damian de Allende is tackled by his opposite number Jordie Barrett during the third Test in Soweto this past weekend. De Allende rates Barrett as one of the great centres he has faced over the years. Picture:

Centre Damian de Allende has spent 12 years in the Springbok set-up, but the veteran of 102 Tests says he is still learning his trade in the middle of the park.

The 34-year-old, who has played 12 straight seasons for the national side — not counting 2020, which was cancelled because of Covid — can rattle off a list of midfield greats he has gone up against over the years.

They range from blasts from the past to the current crop, such as Jordie Barrett, his opposite number during the four-match series against New Zealand.

“I’ve been lucky to play a lot of rugby against a lot of fantastic centres,” De Allende told journalists in a video call from the Bok hotel in Baltimore, the venue of the final fourth Test on Saturday.

“At the start of my career I got to play against Ma’a Nonu, Conrad Smith and Sonny Bill Williams and South African players Frans Steyn, Andre Esterhuizen and Jan Serfontein.

“But at the moment the one guy who really does stand out for me is Jordie Barrett.”

Barrett has been one of the key members of the All Blacks line-out. His outside partner, Quinn Tupaea, was injured in the third Test in Soweto.

“I think his skill set is incredible. He’s got the ability to do everything on the field at the moment and to play against him these past few weeks — and obviously I don’t know what their team is for this weekend — it’s been a real pleasure.

“I’ve always liked to learn a lot on the field, especially playing against my opposition, and I feel I’ve learnt a lot from Jordie Barrett on the field. It’s been incredible to play against him.”

The foreign centres De Allende named were all All Blacks, which is perhaps no coincidence, given they are the team to beat.

“This has been a lekker challenge. It’s sad to hear about Quinn with his injury, and I wish him a speedy recovery, but every Test match [against New Zealand] is tough and this has been an incredible experience.”

De Allende said 90% of the South African defence was planned on the blackboard, with the rest coming down to gut feel.

“It’s the work our coaches do in the background and what they give us. It’s from there an analysis.

“A guy like Jesse [Kriel], he runs our defence, he’s one of our defence leaders. He’s the one who takes control over it a lot and the way he speaks about defence, the way he’s proud of it, he brings that across a lot and he gets all the players to buy into believing what we’re doing is correct,” said De Allende.

“Sometimes on the field it is instinct because there are times where we have to make split-second decisions and sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong. I think 90% of the things go into preparation and what we plan for and what we expect to see from the All Blacks.”

The Boks lead the series 2-1 and are looking to secure their first series victory over New Zealand since 1976.

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